BILLINGS — Just two years out of college, Hallie Vervair has been handed a major responsibility.

Lead the most successful high school soccer program in Montana history — boys or girls, any class — to even more glory.

But don't let her younger age fool you. Vervair, a Washington native who graduated from Montana State Billings in 2021 following a playing career of her own with the Yellowjackets, knows all about the title-winning standards that come with leading Billings Central girls soccer.

Entering Year 1 of Vervair being the head coach of the Rams, the demand and expectation of winning state trophies at Central hasn't left, even with a fresh face on the touchline.

"I'm really excited to continue to hold the program to a high standard and getting to know the community of Central and the culture behind it," Vervair said. "(The players) push themselves hard. They're constantly giving 100% effort, they're also putting a lot of value into their relationships with others, as well. I think that speaks largely about who they are."

Central's girls became Montana's first soccer program to reach 10 state championships won when it captured the Class A title last fall, snapping a four-year drought and breaking a tie with Whitefish's boys for the most from any team since the Montana High School Association began sponsoring soccer in 1991.

The winds of change soon arrived for the Rams, however, as dual boys and girls coach Nolan Trafton stepped down in the offseason from leading the girls to focus solely on the boys. Vervair, who remained in Billings post-college as a coach at various levels with club Billings United, was then picked as Trafton's successor in February.

Since the hiring was made official, Vervair said that she's taken pointers from Trafton while also adding her own tactics and styles on the pitch in preseason ahead of Central's opening match of its state title defense at Stevensville on Friday.

"He's really given me advice and he's definitely letting me take this program and make it my own," Vervair said of Trafton. "It gives a sense of confidence (to the players), helps make this transition a little bit easier and I think that the girls themselves, they have a culture where they're holding each other accountable.

"(We'll) generally (have) a possessive style of play. I think in high school soccer, there's going to be times where we're going to look to be a little bit more direct to find success and vary those styles of play depending on the game."

The Rams' returners that are adjusting from Trafton to Vervair seem to like what they're hearing and seeing — a good sign in Central's repeat bid, especially with last year's leading goalscorer, Abby Derbyshire, out of the picture and off to play collegiately this year with Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.

Defender Finley Hauk is one of them, and after helping lead a Rams back line a year ago that contributed to seven shutouts and a 14-1-0 overall record, she made it clear that the push for success for Central soccer hasn't changed with a new name in the dugout. The relationship between players and coach has been clicking in the meantime, too.

"Hallie has been a great fit for our team and we've all gotten super close with her," Hauk said. "She's been bringing her excitement and love of the game to us so far, and I think we're all really excited what else she has to offer for us.

"The intensity is still there, 100%, and we hold ourselves to a high standard here at Central, especially with this program. And so (Hallie's) been helping us hold ourselves accountable and keep the intensity and keep that legacy that Central has."

It's a legacy that Vervair (not originally from Montana, a stark contrast from predecessor Trafton, a Central alum) is diving headfirst into this season, and considering the tradition that the Rams hold in the sport, there will be pressure to perform right away.

But Vervair's choice to stick around in Billings has led her to be the next in line to carry Central's torch — and her own legacy as a result, too, can now begin.

"I just really like the community and I feel like there's a lot of opportunity staying here," Vervair said. "I think it's just looking at ways that I can challenge them in each game, reflecting on that and finding ways to drive them forward for the next week of soccer."