BILLINGS — A pair of crosstown soccer matches between Billings Skyview and Billings Senior that were postponed Tuesday have been moved to Saturday, per an email from School District 2 activities director Mark Sulser on Thursday.

The matches were shelved due to low air quality as wildfire smoke from Canada hovered over Billings for much of Tuesday.

Both the girls and boys matches — which will be played at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, respectively — will take place at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium. The stadium will open at 4 p.m.