BILLINGS — Meadow Mahlmeister may be just a freshman, but her goalscoring record early in Lockwood girls soccer's season looks more like seasoned veteran.

The Lions, who began varsity competition in the sport in 2021, have played for all of their existence in the brutal Eastern A featuring nearby Billings Central and Laurel. Those two juggernauts of Montana Class A girls soccer have combined to win 15 of the 22 state championships awarded in the division since it was first offered in 2001, including every title since 2008.

Breaking that mold is no easy feat. But Mahlmeister, who started and scored 14 goals for the Lions as an eighth-grader a season ago, and the rest of Lockwood is sure trying — and making a lot of noise while doing it, at the very least.

Lockwood is off to a program-best 4-0 start to its 2023 season with a torrid stretch of results in which it's scored 23 goals and only let three in. Nineteen of those goals have involved Mahlmeister in some way. She's found the back of the net an incredible 16 times (an average of four goals per match) and assisted teammates on three others, including scoring six and assisting on another in the Lions' season opener at Corvallis late last month, for instance.

Chez Keehn, a Billings native and former Rocky Mountain College player who has been Lockwood's coach since the beginning, has seen the Lions blossom from the sideline and is encouraged by what she's observing in Year 3.

"We're still super young, but we have grown and it's been awesome to see," Keehn, an alum and former coach of Billings Senior, said to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com following a Lockwood practice Thursday. "I think it's our mentality, honestly. Throughout the winter, we had girls getting girls together to play in the gym and play futsal ... I think (it) has helped us quite a bit at the beginning of the season as far as team chemistry and playing well together."

An ability to score goals showed up in spurts for Lockwood in 2022 as it was only shut out once across 11 matches. But a leaky defense frequently saw the Lions playing from behind while facing huge deficits, as well, as a very young squad with just two upperclassmen and one senior sputtered to a 2-7-2 record.

Having gone through the Class A ringer with much of its roster back, however, the Lions hit the ground running from the start of their first game in 2023. They pumped eight goals past Corvallis and nine on Missoula Loyola in shutout wins, then took down 2022 state qualifier Livingston 3-1 before edging out Lone Peak for a 3-2 victory to keep the winning streak rolling.

Mahlmeister, who plays club soccer locally for Real Billings FC, and her scoring abilities have made her the star of the show, but she was quick to show appreciation to her teammates and those that have helped her rack up the goals. She gave a particular shoutout to junior goalkeeper Kennady Krebs and Lockwood's back line in front of her for making it tough for opponents to score, too.

"(Kennady) helps out a lot," Mahlmeister said. "And then we have a couple of defenders ... they help Kennady a lot more than last year and they help get the ball up the field, too.

"We definitely have a lot more girls that can help get the ball up the field than we did last year. ... We have a different mentality, that we're going to go in and try and win those games instead of just be the underdogs because we're a new school."

In Class A terms, however, Lockwood is still very much the underdog and outsider with both of the two most established and successful girls soccer programs in the division's history just short drives away. But if the Lions desire opportunities to prove that they belong, their next two games — against Central at 10 a.m. Saturday and Laurel at 4 p.m. Tuesday — are some of the biggest chances that they'll have to do so all year.

A little bit older, a lot more experienced and very much eager to take on the world, Lockwood, as one of the newest high schools in the state, has been a home of many firsts over the past few years.

Its girls soccer team, which could be in the mix for an inaugural state berth if the victories keep coming in, could add onto that expanding list.

"I hope that we continue to grow, I think that's my biggest thing right now," Keehn said. "I know that these girls would really love to push for a playoff run, which I think that could be possible for us. But ultimately, I just want to see them continue to grow together as a team. And I think if they do that, we have the potential to make a playoff run."