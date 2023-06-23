CHICAGO — For the second consecutive year, Olivia Collins of Bozeman Gallatin has been honored as the Gatorade Montana Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

In a press release issued Friday morning, it was announced that Collins is the first Gatorade Montana Girls Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Gallatin High School.

The award acknowledges outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Collins is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.

The state’s returning Gatorade Player of the Year, the 5-foot-7 senior forward led the Raptors to a 15-0-2 record and the Class AA state championship this past season. Collins scored 42 goals, passed for nine assists and tallied nine goals in Gallatin’s three-game postseason run to the state title in just the third year of the school’s existence. A three-time Eastern AA Player of the Year, she concluded her prep soccer career with 88 goals and 23 assists.

Collins has volunteered locally with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country and as part of community beautification projects.

“Olivia Collins exceeded all expectations for this season,” said Erika Cannon, head coach of Bozeman High School, in the press release. “As an opposing coach, you like to think that no one player can beat you, but Olivia was definitely that one player. She is a pure goal-scorer who creates great opportunities for herself and she finishes them almost every time she gets in front of goal.”

Collins has maintained a 3.98 grade-point average in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at Boise State University this fall.