BILLINGS — Two Montanans are among the nine signings announced by the Montana State Billings women’s soccer program on Wednesday.
Macie McElhenney of Great Falls and Sophia Pierce of Missoula will join the Yellowjackets for the 2021 season.
McElhenney, a four-year starter for the Bison, was named all-state this past season. She led the Bison with 11 goals.
Pierce, a goalkeeper for Hellgate, is a two-time all-state selection.
Also joining the Yellowjackets will be Leila Clark, midfielder/defender of Marysville, Washington; Kendall McGraw, midfielder, of Hockinson, Washington; Liberty Palmer, forward, of Maple Valley, Washington; Jackie Sharpe, forward/midfielder, of Apple Valley, California; Maddie Smith, forward, of Kent, Washington; Cassie Southwick, midfielder/defender, of Alpine, Utah and Western Wyoming Community College; and Hailey Virgen, midfielder, of Richland, Washington.
“We are extremely excited for the future of this class and believe that each year we are getting closer and closer to our ultimate goal of winning a GNAC championship and representing MSUB at the NCAA tournament,” coach Stephen Cavallo was quoted as saying in a school press release announcing the signings.
