BILLINGS — The players from Billings West gathered at the south goal, the same one where earlier on a pleasant Friday night at Amend Park Mary Speare had scored and where Golden Bears keeper Ashlyn Dvorak delivered probably the performance of her career.
The Class AA state girls soccer championship trophy was in that huddle as well. The players reminded each other how much hard work they’d put in, how much faith they had in one another and how they’d come together as a team during the course of the season in order to be holding that piece of hardware at that moment.
Moments before, Dvorak and the Bears had just finished holding off a flurry of shots from the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors for a 1-0 victory to claim the state title. Speare’s goal came in the 21st minute, and for the next 59 minutes, if you were a West supporter, the clock couldn’t count down fast enough.
But it eventually hit 00:00, and with another zero showing on the Gallatin side of the scoreboard, West’s seniors, the first full class for coach Rob Zimmerman who took over the program in 2018, could relish in their second state championship in three seasons, joining the title won in 2019.
“When you’re at a school for the first time, it’s pretty cool to see your first full group come in as young freshmen and see them all the way through,” said Zimmerman, who also won a girls title while coaching at Great Falls CMR in 2014. “They were able to get (a championship) as sophomores and to see them turn around and get one as seniors, it’s pretty cool for them.”
That the Bears and Raptors would play such a thrilling title match was not unexpected. Though West finished the season 16-0-2, both draws were against Gallatin: 0-0 to start the season and 1-1 a few weeks later.
If there was a surprise it was how dangerous the Raptors were Friday night. They had chance after chance, including the first two of the match when West defender Bella Murphy blocked a shot after the aggressive Dvorak had come well off her line, as she likes to do, leaving the West goal exposed. A couple minutes later the Raptors’ Caris Follett hit the crossbar.
And so it went for the Raptors. It seemed they had a goal in them somewhere, but it never materialized.
“We had chances, but that’s kind of the way soccer goes sometimes,” said Gallatin coach Joel Ganey, who had the Raptors (12-2-4) in the title match in just their second season of existence after the new Bozeman school opened for the 2020-21 school year. “I think we can be super proud of the way we played.”
The Bears gave up just three goals all season, and the championship shutout was Dvorak’s 15th clean sheet of the year. But the future University of Montana keeper — as well as her back line — definitely earned this one.
In the last nine minutes alone, Dvorak had to make a diving left-handed stop off the foot of Indigo Andresen. Right after that, Olivia Collins, who was the Eastern AA’s top goal scorer in the regular season, was wide right on a shot from inside the 18-yard box. And, with six minutes to go, Andresen became the second Raptor to hit the crossbar.
There were other great saves, and great defensive recoveries, like when Ela Bloyder made a sliding tackle just outside the box in the first half, preventing a potential one-on-one with Dvorak as a Raptor descended on goal.
Dvorak, who sat on the bench for three seasons behind Kendell Ellis — another Division I keeper who is now at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota — before getting to start this season, said her final high school match was the most action she’s seen all season.
Other than that, how was the night?
“Honestly, it’s all a blur,” Dvorak said. “I barely remember the saves I made right now. It’s all muscle memory. I don’t even think when I do it, it’s all just go, go, go.”
Speare’s goal came when Jaida Casares was able to settle the ball on the left side, pull it back, and send it toward the top of the box where Speare had been screaming for a pass. Speare took a long touch, made a couple strides, and struck with her left foot. The ball rolled on the pitch, getting just beyond the reach of the diving Raptors keeper.
That turned out to be one of the few real scoring chances the Bears had, but Speare made it count.
“I was just happy it went into the back of the next,” said Speare, who tallied eight goals in four postseason matches. “It’s a really good team win all around, the defense played really, really well. Ashlyn played crazy … oh, my God, that was so fun to watch. It’s a really good team win, it feels really good.”
After delivering a postgame talk to his team, Zimmerman requested permission from Ganey to address the Raptors players. The West coach told the Gallatin players that, like them, he’s been on the other side of these matches, and that they had nothing to hang their heads about and that they should be proud of their performance.
The same was true of the Bears, of course. Coming off a disappointing 2020, when they were knocked out of the playoffs in the quarterfinals as defending champions with nearly their entire roster back, they resolved not to let that happen this season.
And that final gathering at the south goal at Amend Park on Friday night provided the vindication the Bears were after, especially for the departing seniors.
“There’s no better feeling, to be honest,” senior Sophie Sievertsen said. “They’re like my family and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else.”
Bozeman Gallatin vs. Billings West
The Billings West Golden Bears pose for a picture with the Class AA State Championship trophy after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Mary Speare (8) shoots and scores during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Jaida Casares (18) jumps on Billings West's Mary Speare (8) after Speare scored during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Caris Follett (7), facing, hugs Bozeman Gallatin's Elizabeth Springman (4) after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Golden Bears celebrate after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Bella Murphy (13) smiles while holding the Class AA state championship trophy as she is surrounded by her teammates and the Billings West student section after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ela Bloyder (17) smiles as she hugs her dad Joe Bloyder after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak (1) accepts the Class AA state championship trophy for the Golden Bears after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins (22), facing, hugs Bozeman Gallatin's Sophine Archer (11) after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Bella Murphy (13), facing, hugs Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak (1) as the Golden Bears dog pile after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Golden Bears celebrate after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ela Bloyder (17) heads the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Bozeman Gallatin Raptors cheers before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Indigo Andresen (6) controls the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Aydan Paul (24) drives towards the goal during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Chloe Davies (5) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins (22) takes a shot on goal during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Billings West Golden Bears celebrate after Billings West's Mary Speare (8) scored during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ela Bloyder (17) and Bozeman Gallatin's Elizabeth Springman (4) battle for the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak (1) blocks a shot during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak (1) deflects a shot by Bozeman Gallatin's Elizabeth Springman (4) during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Mary Speare (8) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Sophie Sievertsen (9) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Satory Taylor (7) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Auna Flohr (21) heads the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Mary Speare (8) and Bozeman Gallatin's Aydan Paul (24) get tangled up during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak (1) blocks a shot during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Madison Anderson (17) controls the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Indigo Andresen (6) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Indigo Andresen (6) heads the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak (1) clears the ball as Bozeman Gallatin's Indigo Andresen (6) charges the goal during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Auna Flohr (21) steps forwards as her name is announced during player introductions before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Billings West Golden Bears line up to walk to center field before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Billings West cheerleaders cheer during player introductions before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak (1) leads her teammates in a cheer before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Courtnie Gagnon (16) and Billings West's Avery Lambourne (14) jump during player introductions before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ela Bloyder (17) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Mary Speare (8) and Bozeman Gallatin's Aydan Paul (24) go after the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Indigo Andresen (6) and Billings West's Chloe Davies (5) go after the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak (1) directs her teammates before a free kick during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Bella Murphy (13) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Chloe Davies (5) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Woletesemaet Scott (16) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Aydan Paul (24) heads the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Madison Anderson (17) knees the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Avery Lambourne (14) heads the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Billings West Golden Bears put their arms around each other during halftime in the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's head coach Rob Zimmerman talks to his player during halftime in the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Ela Bloyder (17) gets a pep talk during halftime in the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins (22) controls the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Natalie Sippos (20) controls the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Emma Lensing (3) kicks the ball over her head to keep the ball inbounds during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Makinlee Naffziger (19) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Natalie Sippos (20) controls the ball as Billings West's Ela Bloyder (17) defends during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Madison Anderson (17) and Billings West's Jaida Casares (18) go after the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Billings West Golden Bears celebrate after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Billings West Golden Bears’ student section is packed during the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Billings West Golden Bears celebrate after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Billings West Golden Bears take the plastic wrap off of the Class AA state championship trophy after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Woletesemaet Scott (16) kneels during the National Anthem before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Scott also wore pink glitter on her face for breast cancer awareness.
The Billings West Golden Bears’ student section rushes the team after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Bozeman Gallatin Raptors clap for their teammates during player introductions before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Billings West Golden Bears line up as they listen to Billings West's head coach Rob Zimmerman before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's Averi Smith (1) waves towards the stands as her name is announced during player introductions before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Sophie Sievertsen (9) gets high-fives from her teammates as she is introduced before the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West student pose for a picture after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West's Mary Speare (8) is interviewed by reporters from KULR8, Q2 and the Billings Gazette after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Bozeman Gallatin's head coach Joel Ganey talks to his player during halftime in the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Billings West students pose for a picture after the Billings West Golden Bears’ Class AA championship match against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
