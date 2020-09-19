BILLINGS — Uncertainty has been plentiful these past few months, thanks (or no thanks) to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to all sorts of destabilizing questions regarding the high school sports scene.
Saturday afternoon, at a windy Laurel Sports Complex, the Laurel and Billings Central girls soccer teams provided at least a semblance of normalcy. Even after a shortened nonconference season to limit travel and exposure to the virus, even after two weeks off from their previous matches, the Locomotives and Rams showed this: They are still co-equals.
Laurel and Central battled to a 1-1 tie, and the boys’ programs followed and played to a 0-0 draw as the both programs stepped on to the pitch for the first time since Sept. 6 and met for the first time this season.
Laurel girls 1, Central 1
Going back six seasons, Laurel and Billings Central have each won three Class A state championships, and have faced each other in the past five title matches.
The Rams have the most overall championships, nine to three, but the Locomotives are the current title holders.
They both entered Saturday’s match 2-0-0, and both teams had a plus-18 goal differential.
Abby Derbyshire lifted the Rams to a 1-0 lead when she directed Molly Molvig’s corner kick into the net in the 14th minute, and for the longest time it seemed Derbyshire’s goal would hold up.
But Mya Maack, who scored 30 goals last season as a freshman, chased down a Maeson Cotter throw-in with four minutes left to tally the equalizer, her eighth goal this year.
That’s where it stayed to the end, leaving a “what else is new” sort of feeling from both sides.
“Hey, it’s better than a loss any day, I’ll take it,” Laurel coach Aloma Jess said. “We’ll just have to figure things out and move forward.”
“I’m really happy to get out of here with a point,” said Rams coach Nolan Trafton. “The three points was close, I think we could taste it. We just need to finish the game. But I’m really happy with how we played for the full 80 minutes.”
Both coaches said neither side was used to the speed of the game presented by the other, since they both opened the season rolling past overmatched opponents. But the players quickly adapted, and the rivalry was back on, even if nothing was decided.
Yet.
“Those two easy games (to start the season) didn’t help us at, really,” said Jess, speaking about her team but whose observations could be applied to the Rams, as well. “They’re not teaching us anything. This is the first challenging game we’ve had this season. So, live and learn and come back for a new day.”
Laurel boys 0, Central 0
The Locomotives (0-2-1) picked up their first point of the season due in large part to keeper Noah Berg. A defender on last season’s state runner-up squad, Berg stopped Sam Dull’s second-half penalty kick and, with a quick reaction, tipped another Rams shot over the cross bar with three minutes to go.
The Rams peppered Berg pretty good, but they never could get one past him.
“I don’t think we played up to our level,” said Trafton, who doubles as the Central boys coach. “We’re certainly capable of more.”
Though there wasn’t a lot of wind during the girls’ match, it picked up pretty steadily for the boys and was at Central’s back in the first half and Laurel’s back in the second. It made for difficult conditions, both coaches acknowledged.
The Locos have seen quite a bit of turnover since last year’s team made its run to the championship match. A large contingent of seniors graduated and first-year coach Tom Maack, who is trying to change the playing style and mindset of the team, arrived on the scene.
So, even if it wasn’t pretty — not many nil-nil draws are — Saturday's match was a step forward in Maack’s eyes.
“We’re changing a lot of habits,” Maack said. “We have six kids last year who came back to this team, and they’re used to a style that was a little bit more physical and direct. It’s going to take time to change that behavior, but we’re seeing little glimpses of change.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.