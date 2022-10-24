MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Billings West’s matchup in the State AA boys soccer semifinals will look quite a bit different from last season.
The Knights graduated their entire starting lineup from last year’s state championship squad that won 1-0 in the semis. Yet, here they are, once again one of the final four teams standing as they prepare to take on the senior-heavy Golden Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Missoula.
“I feel good, a little bit anxious but ready to play for sure,” Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. “I hope we can continue to play as well as we have over the last couple games. The teamwork to me has really stood out, combined with just the overall readiness to compete and win 50-50 balls and stuff like that. The last couple teams we’ve played had more upperclassmen than we do, so we’ve had to learn to be more physical while at the same time keeping our composure.”
Anderson was optimistic about this squad over the summer despite having to replace 11 starters. He replenished the ranks with nine starters who were on the junior varsity team that went undefeated last season. The two other starters had gotten experience coming off the bench on the varsity team last year.
Hellgate has turned the roster overhaul into a 14-1-0 record. The Knights earned the Western AA conference title and the overall No. 1 playoff seed by beating Helena Capital in their regular-season finale to avenge their only loss.
So far, this new group is keeping up the standard set by Anderson, who’s in his 20th year as the head coach. The Knights have made the title game 11 times and has won seven times under Anderson. They’ve made the title game in eight consecutive seasons and won the crown six times in that stretch, including winning it the past three years and six of the past seven.
“They’re a fantastic group of kids, they listen to the coaches and they’ve done really well implementing the things we’ve wanted to do,” Anderson said. “All of these kids play club soccer, so they’re already highly talented coming in. It was a matter of putting it together. The different age groups they play for, they don’t always get the chance to play together in club. With seniors and freshmen playing on the same team now, it took some time to click.”
Hellgate has three of the top 10 points leaders in Class AA and a goal differential of plus-72 (82 goals scored, 10 goals allowed). Sophomore Brady Reed is the AA leader with 40 points (nine goals, 22 assists). Tage Olson and Henry Pierce each have 29 points. Pierce’s 13 goals are the most in the Western AA and third most in Class AA.
West has gone 11-1-3 with a veteran roster that includes 14 seniors. The Golden Bears have two of the top 10 points leaders in Class AA and a goal differential of plus-38 (49 goals scored, 11 goals allowed). Owen Guthridge has 33 points (12 goals, nine assists) and Ethan Hollway has 28 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
Hellgate, the West No. 1 seed, advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 win over Belgrade in the quarterfinals. The Golden Bears, the East No. 2 seed, made the semis by beating Kalispell Glacier 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Both teams had first-round byes.
“What stood out to me last year is they came in with a game plan and they were well coached,” Anderson said. “They were juniors. Now they’re seniors. They’re very much in the position I was last year with a senior-heavy class. They got experience competing at state. I expect them to be well-led. They’ll be physical. And as upperclassmen, you know they’ll be 100% into it.”
In the other semifinal, East No. 1 seed Bozeman will host East No. 3 seed Billings Senior. The winners of the semifinals will play in the state title game Saturday. Hellgate is the No. 1 overall seed and would host the title game if it wins in the semis.
Sentinel girls
The Missoula Sentinel girls soccer team is back in the State AA semifinals for the first time since 2018, while defending champion Billings West is one win away from a return to the chipper.
The Spartans will host the Golden Bears 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sentinel in a matchup of teams that pulled off road upsets in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans, the West No 3 seed, made the semis with a 3-0 win over Kalispell Flathead in the first round and a 2-0 win over Billings Skyview, the East No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinals. The Golden Bears, the East No. 4 seed, beat Billings Senior 2-1 in overtime in the first round and upset Missoula Hellgate, the West No. 1 seed, 1-0 in the quarterfinals.
Sentinel has gone 10-3-3 and been boosted by the returns of Haley Wolsky, the team’s points leader with 26, and goalie Kassidy Kirgan, a Seattle University commit. West has gone 9-3-4 and is led by Reagan Soucy’s 20 points.
Sentinel is seeking its second trip to the championship game in program history. The Spartans lost in the 2015 state title game.
In the other semifinal, East No. 1 seed Bozeman Gallatin will host West No. 2 seed Helena High. The winner of the Gallatin-Helena game will host the championship game because they’re the two highest-remaining seeds. The title game is Saturday.
Football playoffs
The football playoffs start Friday, and 19 area teams have earned a spot in the postseason.
In Class AA, West No. 3 seed Sentinel will host East No. 6 seed Great Falls CMR 7 p.m. Friday. West No. 4 Kalispell Glacier will host East No. 5 Billings Senior 7 p.m. Friday. West No. 6 Big Sky will play at East No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin 7 p.m. Friday.
In Class A, West No. 6 Frenchtown goes to West No. 3 Dillon 7 p.m. Friday. West No. 4 Columbia Falls will host East No. 5 Miles City 1 p.m. Saturday. West No. 5 Whitefish plays at East No. 4 Havre 1 p.m. Saturday. West No. 7 Libby travels to East No. 3 Laurel 1 p.m. Saturday. West No. 1 Hamilton and West No. 2 Polson earned byes into the quarterfinals.
In Class B, West No. 1 Bigfork will host South No. 4 Manhattan 1 p.m. Saturday. West No. 2 Florence hosts South No. 3 Whitehall 1 p.m. Saturday. West No. 3 Eureka goes to South No. 2 Jefferson 1 p.m. Saturday. West No. 4 Loyola Sacred Heart plays at South No. 1 Townsend 1 p.m. Saturday.
In 8-Man, Central No. 1 Flint Creek will host South No. 3 Park City 1 p.m. Saturday in Philipsburg. West No. 1 St. Ignatius will host East No. 3 Circle 1 p.m. Saturday. West No. 2 Superior will host South No. 2 Forsyth 1 p.m. Saturday. West No. 3 Charlo goes to North No. 1 Belt 1 p.m. Saturday.
In 6-Man, West No. 2 Noxon will play at North No. 2 Valier 6 p.m. Friday. West No. 1 Hot Springs will host Central No. 3 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1 p.m. Saturday.
