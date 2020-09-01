BILLINGS — The Billings Senior girls soccer team kept its winning ways going Tuesday night at Amend Park by getting two goals from Abby Thompson in a 2-1 victory over Billings Skyview.
The Broncs moved to 3-0-0 as they continued to put last year’s one-win season in their rearview mirror. They’ll get a chance to gain a good hold on a possible city championship Thursday when Senior and Billings West meet in another intra-city match on the new turf at Amend.
The Golden Bears are the defending city and Class AA state champs, and return a strong defensive backbone that will present another challenge to a Broncs’ team that has nearly matched last year’s goal output already.
“I just hope that we go into it with confidence,” Senior coach Chez Keehn said. “I know they’re defending state champs and that can be intimidating, but as long as we stay confident we’ll do fine.”
In the boys match earlier, Senior and Skyview played to a 0-0 draw.
Senior girls 2, Skyview 1
Thompson is right-handed. But when it comes to kicking a soccer ball, Senior’s freshman forward showed she’s adept with either foot.
After the teams were scoreless in the first half, Thompson, a freshman, shouldered away a Skyview defender one-on-one and once in the 18-yard box buried a right-footed shot inside the far post for a 1-0 Broncs’ lead in the 47th minute.
A little more than a minute later, she used her left foot to hit a high-sailing direct kick into the back of the net.
“Ever since I was little, I couldn’t pick a foot (to favor),” Thompson said. “So I just kind of go with both.”
Thompson’s second goal seemed to give Senior a comfortable margin.
But with about three minutes left, Skyview’s Ashton Kesley knocked in her own long direct kick, and suddenly it was a match. The Falcons (1-1-0) soon ran out of time, though.
“Not the game we wanted to play,” said Skyview coach Cameron Icenoggle, whose team won the Class AA state title in 2018 and was the state runner-up last season to West. “I thought we were probably the more dangerous team. We kind of have the belief that we need to score three goals to win games, and tonight just kind of confirmed that for us.”
Senior scored 14 goals all of last season, and will enter Thursday’s match with 11 as the Broncs have hit the ground running this season.
“Today we came out and we were pretty frantic, as we should be, because it’s a crosstown game, those are always super exciting,” Keehn said. “But I think we kind of came into our own a little bit and kind of calmed down, especially after that first goal.
“I think they’re gaining confidence and I think they know they can beat good teams. We’re a good team.”
Senior boys 0, Skyview 0
Senior has been the city champ since at least 2013, so getting a point off the Broncs is an achievement.
Still, it wasn’t what the Falcons (0-1-1) were hoping for. Neither were the Broncs happy with settling for a draw, especially when they considered themselves the more dangerous team this match.
If not for a couple nice saves from keeper Jasen Denowh, particularly a diving parry of a shot by Senior’s Simon Rolfson just before the first-half whistle, the Broncs might have walked away with all three points.
“One of our goals coming into the year was being the best team in Billings,” Skyview coach Russell Dornisch said, “so I think the boys are disappointed with a tie. They’re happy that they didn’t lose, but after our game against Bozeman last week (a 4-2 loss) they were ready to pull out a win.”
Both teams looked like they might have at least one goal in them early, but from the midpoint of the first half the Broncs (2-0-1) had the better chances.
Senior lost some of its edge by the end, too, and neither team could find the decisive goal. The Broncs will be back on the same pitch Thursday, taking on West.
“We just kind of lost those chances in the second half,” Senior coach Zach Robbins said. “Maybe a little fatigue, you know, three games in six days is a lot of games to play in soccer. But we just have to battle through and be resilient, because now we have to turn around and play West High and they’ll be ready for us.”
