HELENA — The Helena High girls soccer team is seemingly always a contender in the Western AA and Class AA as a whole.
And thanks to the Bengals combination of talent and experience, Mike Meloy's crew should be in the mix once again in 2020.
"We have 16 letterwinners back from last season," Meloy said. "So we will be competitive. Hellgate will be tough, Glacier was very competitive and Sentinel is always competitive, but it's impossible to know and that's what we are going to find out."
Under Meloy, the Bengals have been known for their stingy defense and led by the Independent Record's Female Soccer Player of the Year, Quinn Benedetti, they allowed just 11 goals last season, tops in the Western AA.
Benedetti will be back and she won't be alone in the defensive backfield. Joining her will be fellow Western AA All-Conference selection Kaiya Newby, as well as Makayela Ellison.
Yet, Helena isn't just experienced in the backfield, the Bengals are also loaded in the midfield, headlined by Rachel Plaster, who earned Class AA All-State honors in 2019 thanks to eight goals during the regular season.
Helena also returns midfielders Camryn Mossness and Elsa Grebenc, a junior who was all-conference as a freshman and sophomore. Grebenc scored five goals for the Bengals a year ago. Seniors Bailey Root, Hadley Kraft and Hailee Pocha will also contribute as midfielders.
At forward, the Bengals will be looking to Linnea Onushco, who scored three goals last season, Lucy Odegard, who scored one, Kea Normandy and also freshman Avery Kraft for contributions.
In net, junior Audri Aakre will return after starting down the stretch a year ago. The other varsity players for Helena this season will be Kaitlyn Cheeseman, Hannah Martin, Meghan Rake and Logan Todorovich.
A year ago, Helena tied for second in the Western AA regular season standings after posting a record of 7-3-4. The Bengals also notched a pair of 3-0 wins over Helena Capital, which will be their opponent in Saturday's season-opening match.
"It wasn't supposed to be that way, it was supposed to be Big Sky," Meloy said of Capital. "But the girls are always excited for that one. They get to play against girls they know and play with in the spring."
Meloy also noted his team's excitement about playing and said simply, "I hope we can get a full season in."
Helena High boys
Last season, the Bengals boys finished sixth in a competitive Western AA and were knocked out by eventual state champion Bozeman in the quarterfinals.
This year, they hope to improve on that 6-5-3 record and a driving force behind that will be all-state goalie Dylan Maharg.
"We are really excited to be out here," Maharg said. "We were kind of worried at first and we didn't know what we were going to get. But so far, we are doing well and we are working hard."
Maharg also noted the Bengals chemistry as one of the team's strengths.
"Most of us have been playing together for years," Maharg said. "So we are pretty tight."
While the Bengals will be without their leading goal scorer from last season in Caven Wade, Helena returns some veterans with goal-scoring experience in Russell Wells (6) and Travis Robertson (4). Ethan Hayes also contributed with a goal and two assists last year, as did Shaun O'Brien, who was a defender.
Josh Wilcox and Jacob Demmons will lead the way in the midfield for the Bengals, who had the second-fewest goals allowed in the Western AA last season.
"I would say our strength is the midfield," Helena boys head coach Carl Straub said. "I think we'll be able to win the ball and start our attack in the midfield."
Ben Vince, Porter Coil, William Mansfield, Josh Velasquez, Kyler Smith, Jasper Cook, Lucas Canty, Travis Robertson, Caleb Hickam, Isaac Nehring, Nate Braun, Finn Daley-Mast, Will Johnson, Kaden Burcar, Jack Nasset and Nick Benson will be the other varsity contributors for Helena and as Maharg said, the group has a good vibe.
"In my 20 years coaching, this is one of the most energetic, positive groups I've ever had," Straub said. "And I think that has to do with just being able to get out and be together on the field."
Straub also said he's been impressed by the effort his players have put into following procedures related to COVID-19 to make sure they play.
"The practices have been great," Straub said. "We seem to be in a decent bubble and they have been doing a great job of taking care of their health."
Helena High and Capital will open their seasons against each other Saturday. The boys match will be a 1 p.m., followed by the girls at 3 p.m. inside Nelson Stadium.
