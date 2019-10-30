Field clearing

A crew clears snow from Wendy's Field at Rocky Mountain College on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's MHSA Class A state girls soccer match between Laurel and Billings Central.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The natural grass field had 2-3" of snow after recent storms.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

