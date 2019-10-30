A crew clears snow from Wendy's Field at Rocky Mountain College on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's MHSA Class A state girls soccer match between Laurel and Billings Central.
The natural grass field had 2-3" of snow after recent storms.
The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
