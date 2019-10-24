BILLINGS — Zoie Althoff isn’t a fountain of words. Succinctness suffices for the Billings Central senior.
“I don’t know what else to say!” Althoff says in (maybe) mock protest when an interviewer notes the brevity of her answers.
In Althoff’s defense, to have watched her play the past four seasons is about all one needs to know. Following last week’s 9-1 Rams’ win over Polson in the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals, Althoff became Central’s career assists leader.
Her 46 assists topped the 44 amassed by Jackie Elliott from 2007-10. With possibly two matches left to play — the defending champion Rams travel to Whitefish Saturday for the semifinals — Althoff is in reach of the state record, set by another Billings product. West’s Danielle Muri collected 47 assists from 2007-10, according to the Montana High School Association online record book.
A soccer playmaker is like a good point guard in basketball. Althoff just sees openings and anticipates teammates’ runs that others can’t, or don’t.
“She’s very good at finding the space and looking for the opportunities,” said Central assistant coach Jaelene (Zygmond) Flynn, herself a former Central star who returned to the program four years ago, the same time as Althoff began playing for the Rams. “We can play her at outside forward, we can play her at center mid, we can play her at center forward, and she’s still going to look for those assisting opportunities. That’s the way her brain works.”
Althoff enters the semifinals with 25 goals and 13 assists this season. She ranks second in total points (two points for a goal, one for each assist) according to www.leaguelineup.com/nwmta, which compiles Class A stats.
Though she’s scored 77 career goals, three behind Allie Lucas for second at Central and is seventh all-time in the state, Althoff, who is undecided about where to play in college, is always thinking assist first.
“She just has the drive to want her teammates to do better,” Flynn said. “She’s not a selfish player.”
That says it all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.