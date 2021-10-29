MISSOULA — The suspense seems perfectly suited for Halloween Eve, especially if you're a passionate fan of Montana high school soccer.
The Missoula Hellgate and Kalispell Glacier boys teams will vie for the ultimate Class AA treat, a state championship trophy, in what promises to be a tense, nerve-racking title game Saturday at 2 p.m. at Fort Missoula Park.
"The biggest challenge is that both teams know each other so darn well," said Knights coach Jay Anderson, whose team battled the Wolfpack to a 0-0 draw four weeks ago at Rattlesnake fields. "They're senior heavy and we're senior heavy. The guys play against each other in the spring and the fall in high school and club soccer.
"Missoula has had a good streak but Glacier has come on strong the last several years. They know our players well and they're ready, so it will be a challenge to go out and keep a cool head and do what they can do."
One missed assignment, stumble or misplayed shot could be all that determines the outcome Saturday. Two intangibles Hellgate has in its favor are tradition — the Knights have reached the title game eight straight years and won five championships since 2015, including the past two — and a large, loud cheering section Saturday.
Still, the game must be won between the lines and the Wolfpack have momentum. On Tuesday they went to Bozeman and knocked off the 2020 state-runner-up Hawks, 2-1.
"We've faced Hellgate in the previous two semifinals, so for us it was just great to face a different opponent in the semifinals," Glacier coach Ryan Billiet joked. "We really played exceptionally well Tuesday, so we're excited.
"This game in particular represents some of Montana's best soccer and we're really excited to put that on display. Both these communities have developed this amazing talent. This is what a double-A championship is all about."
The fast track at Fort Missoula Park has been a friend to the Knights in recent years. But any advantage the Knights may have had against previous foes at their home-away-from-home is probably not going to be an advantage against Glacier, who also plays some of its games on artificial turf in Kalispell.
"We've learned over the years how to play on that surface," said Billiet, whose team, like Hellgate, had two playoff games on artificial turf. "We've really adapted. It's just a great venue in Missoula. Obviously their fan base will be pretty significant. We're curious to see how many people from the Flathead Valley are going to make their way down there."
Saturday's game has some provocative subplots. Included on the list of 14 seniors on Hellgate's roster is Marcus Anderson, the son of highly-successful Knights coach Jay Anderson. Today marks the end for Marcus as a high school soccer player, so his motivation is off the charts.
Likewise, Glacier has 11 seniors on its roster that have never beaten Hellgate. Nothing would be finer for them than to do it on their final day in uniform.
"The biggest thing we've been preaching is keeping a level head and knowing we have to deal with whatever is thrown at us," coach Anderson said. "We have to respect the process and believe in ourselves."
Billiet believes the Wolfpack must to think more about what works for them rather than the task of beating perennial power Hellgate.
"We know what it's going to take — this is our third year in a row in this type of match," said Billiet, whose team lost to Hellgate in the semifinals the past two seasons.
"We just have to put our experience to work and stay mindful and present and focused on this wonderful opportunity. I'd invite the entire state to come out and watch, including all the kids in the area."
Hellgate notes: Led by Lars Thorne-Thomsen (16 goals, 13 assists in the regular season), Marcus Anderson (12 and 19) and Cameron McNelis (14 and 8), the Knights, who earned coach Anderson's 200th career win earlier this season, had 81 goals in the regular season — 12 more than the closest team in the Western AA.
Glacier notes: The Wolfpack will appear in the title game for the first time since 2017 when they lost to the Knights in overtime. Glacier was led by senior Zane Elliott’s 13 goals in the regular season. Senior Sullivan Coggins had a monster semifinal for Glacier Tuesday, scoring both of the team's goals in a 2-1 win at Bozeman.
