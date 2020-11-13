BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer coach Richard Duffy announced Friday the signing of Billings Senior goalkeeper Cassidy French.
French was a three-year starter for the Broncs, who finished the regular season 4-8-1.
"Cass has a great work rate and is a very good shot stopper,” Duffy was quoted as saying in a press release announcing the signing. “She will be a great addition to our program both on and off the field."
