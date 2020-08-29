BILLINGS — Chez Keehn’s first season at the helm of her alma mater, Billings Senior, wasn’t what she hoped. One weekend into year two, Keehn's girls soccer team has already topped last year’s numbers.
The Broncs stand 2-0-0 after beating Great Falls 4-2 on a hot day at Amend Park on Saturday. Two days earlier, Senior opened the season with a 5-1 win at Great Falls CMR, giving the Broncs nine goals on the season. Consider that the Broncs scored just 14 goals all last season and finished 1-8-3, and it’s easy to see there is plenty of optimism on the sideline.
“They’re gelling together well and they have great team chemistry,” Keehn said. “It’s exciting to see.”
Saturday was another busy day at Amend Park. Other scores from the day: Frenchtown’s boys defeated Billings Central 2-1, Billings Central’s girls topped Frenchtown 11-0 (which led to some mercy-rule confusion; more on that later), and Billings Senior’s boys shut out Great Falls 3-0.
Eclipsing last season
Eliza Bentler scored the Broncs’ first two goals — the junior also scored twice at CMR — while freshmen Kendel Tucker and Abby Thompson also tallied to break a 2-2 tie with the Bison.
Tucker hit the tie-breaking goal on a nice cross from the corner by Payton Grover, another freshman, and Thompson sealed the win with a direct kick that found the net from far out.
It’s a blend of experience and youth that helped Keehn decide to switch formations from last year to this, something that coaches are sometimes reluctant to do. But Keehn said the new style of play fits her personnel better, thus requiring the change.
“I knew that we had some threats on offense,” Keehn said. “I was hoping that they would gel together and they’re kind of proving themselves right now. I think we’ve taken more shots in the first two games that we did all of last season.
“It’s a nice change of pace, so I’m really happy for them. I think we can keep building off of that and keep going.”
The Broncs return to action Tuesday against Billings Skyview. That match, like all Billings AA intra-city matches this season, will be held on the new artificial surface field at Amend Park.
Fresh start for Central’s girls
It's not so much a changing of the guard but a passing of the torch for the Billings Central girls.
The Rams graduated the state’s all-time leading goal scorer (Morgan Ferestad) and the state’s all-time assist leader (Zoie Althoff).
While the Rams, who were Class A runners-up last season, will certainly miss those two players, they also showed Saturday they have the talent to carry on.
Junior Solei Elletson, on her way to a five-goal day, scored four times in the first 17 minutes, and Kellan Wahl and Abby Derbyshire both scored twice on their way to the season-opening win.
Others might have questioned how the Rams’ offense would be minus their two four-year standouts. But in the Rams’ camp, there was no doubt the machine could keep rolling.
“We just have a lot of leaders,” Elletson said. “Girls who will take the younger girls under their wing and teach them the way. It’s just basically everyone’s a leader and everyone is comfortable with each other. I love every single girl on this team.”
The Rams also played on their new home turf at Amend Park for the first time. After nearly a decade and a half of playing matches on the natural grass surface of Wendy’s Field at Rocky Mountain College, Central will play its home matches on Amend Park’s new synthetic surface.
Central’s girls have won nine Class A state championships, many of them on Wendy’s Field. The Rams will also practice at the Amend Park field.
“I was a little upset at the start because we loved (playing at) Rocky,” Elletson said. “But we’ve gotten pretty comfortable with it.”
“It is a little bit hot,” she continued. “During two-a-days we took the temperature on the field and it was 140 degrees. So that was something else.”
Senior boys optimistic
Senior coach Zach Robbins doesn’t hesitate when asked how many seniors he has on his roster. There is no mental ticking off a list of names in his head: “Ten,” he quickly answers.
As such, the Broncs once again have high expectations for another solid season. Saturday, they improved to 2-0-0 on an early goal from Seth D’Ambrosia and two successful free kicks from Trey Draayer in beating the Bison.
Keeper Biel Cantor not only had a clean sheet, but he assisted on D’Ambrosia’s goal on a long outlet kick.
Draayer said the team, especially the attacking players up front, will benefit from having played together for a long time.
“I think it’s about the confidence we all have on the ball,” Draayer said. “We already know where each other is going to be. So I really think our confidence is a big part. You just have the confidence because you know your brothers are up there with you.”
That familiarity with one another, and confidence, could take the Broncs a long way. That’s the hope, anyway.
“We have a very, very good team, but I just feel we can get better,” Robbins said. “We know we have a tough game Tuesday against Skyview, and then we turn around Thursday against West.
“We’re looking forward to those games because those are good teams. It’s going to give us a good idea what we’re capable of.”
Mercy-rule surprise
Saturday’s game between the Central and Frenchtown girls highlighted a discrepancy in a mercy-rule application that happened Friday night when the Broncs played at Laurel.
Laurel, the defending Class A girls champion, took an 8-0 lead over Frenchtown, when the center referee told Locomotives coach Aloma Jess that a new mercy rule this season required her to take one of her 11 players off the pitch.
Jess knew nothing about the apparent rule, but complied. And when her Locomotives took a 9-0 lead, Jess was informed that a second Laurel player would have to be removed, leaving the Locos to play 8 on 10 in the field. Again, Jess complied, and when she was told that if Laurel scored again to make a 10-goal margin, the game would be called off.
With still nearly 25 minutes left in the game, Jess had her team play a possession game to work on its passing skills. Unfortunately, as it turned out, the mercy rule is only supposed to apply to Class AA, as Laurel players and fans were to learn Saturday when news of Central’s 11-0 full 80-minute win over Frenchtown was passed around social media.
Frenchtown’s matches against Laurel and Central were nonconference contests, meaning the goals won’t count in determining any tiebreakers for Eastern A conference standings. So, on Saturday, Jess took the official’s miscue in stride and called it an “honest mistake.”
“In a nonconference situation it doesn’t matter how many goals we score,” she said. “It doesn’t matter that Central scored (11) and we scored nine, it doesn’t take anything away from us at all. The main thing is we wanted to play the full 40 minutes of that half and make it a game for Frenchtown, as well.
“So I don’t feel slighted at all. And hopefully when I explain it to the girls, they don’t either.”
By taking their foot off the pedal the last half of the match, though, some players likely lost out on goal-scoring opportunities Friday. Jess said she felt bad about those missed chances, but did like how her team responded when she asked them to simply play a possession game to wind down the final 25 or so minutes of the match.
“It was really nice to see that they could totally play keep-away for 20, 25 minutes and do it successfully,” she said.
