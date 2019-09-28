Boys
LAUREL 4, BILLINGS CENTRAL 3
|Laurel;2;2;—;4
|Billings Central;0;3;—;3
LAU — Ethan Meccage (Austin Purcell)
LAU — Ethan Meccage (Austin Purcell)
LAU — Ethan Meccage (Jordan Renier)
CEN — Camden Capser (Jan Mollemeir)
CEN — Camden Capser (Sam Dull)
CEN — Sam Dull
LAU — Noah Berg (Chris Steinmasel)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW 4, BELGRADE 1
|Billings Skyview;1;3;—;4
|Belgrade;0;1;—;1
SKY — Isaac Naughton (Beau Detra)
SKY — Cooper Moore
SKY — Not available
SKY — Taylor Moore
Shots: Belgrade 11, Billings Skyview 23. Saves: Belgrade 17 (Eduardo Delgado), Billings Skyview 6
BILLINGS WEST 7, GREAT FALLS CMR 4
|Great Falls CMR;0;0;—;4
|Billings West;0;0;—;7
WST — Riley Krueger-Harding
WST — Owen Guthridge
WST — Josh Lambourne
WST — Riley Krueger-Harding
WST — Riley Krueger-Harding
WST — Riley Krueger-Harding
WST — Riley Krueger-Harding (Josh Lambourne)
