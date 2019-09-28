Boys

LAUREL 4, BILLINGS CENTRAL 3

Laurel;2;2;—;4
Billings Central;0;3;—;3

LAU — Ethan Meccage (Austin Purcell)

LAU — Ethan Meccage (Jordan Renier)

CEN — Camden Capser (Jan Mollemeir)

CEN — Camden Capser (Sam Dull)

CEN — Sam Dull 

LAU — Noah Berg (Chris Steinmasel)

BILLINGS SKYVIEW 4, BELGRADE 1

Billings Skyview;1;3;—;4
Belgrade;0;1;—;1

SKY — Isaac Naughton (Beau Detra)

SKY — Cooper Moore 

SKY — Not available

SKY — Taylor Moore 

Shots: Belgrade 11, Billings Skyview 23. Saves: Belgrade 17 (Eduardo Delgado), Billings Skyview 6

BILLINGS WEST 7, GREAT FALLS CMR 4

Great Falls CMR;0;0;—;4
Billings West;0;0;—;7

WST — Riley Krueger-Harding 

WST — Owen Guthridge 

WST — Josh Lambourne 

WST — Riley Krueger-Harding 

WST — Riley Krueger-Harding 

WST — Riley Krueger-Harding 

WST — Riley Krueger-Harding (Josh Lambourne)

