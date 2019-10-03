Boys

BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, LIVINGSTON 3

Billings Central;3;0;—;3
Livingston;3;0;—;3

CEN — Sam Dull 

LIV — Tristan Tensath 

CEN — Sam Dull 

CEN — Camden Capser (Rusty Hegar)

LIV — Not available

LIV — Tristan Tensath 

