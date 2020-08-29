Boys soccer

Billings Senior 3, Great Falls 0

Great Falls 0-1: Did not score. 

Billings Senior 2-0: Biel Cantor 0-1, Seth D'Ambrosia 1-0, Trey Draayer 2-0.

Frenchtown 2, Billings Central 1

Frenchtown 2-0: Mayson Palen 1-0, Tyler DiMaggio 1-0.

Billings Central 0-1: Camden Capser 1-0.

Kalispell Flathead 4, Butte 0

Kalispell Flathead 1-1: Carter Bullins 2-0, Sage Anderson 2-0.

Butte 0-1: Did not score

Missoula Hellgate 4, Kalispell Glacier 1

Missoula Hellgate: Beckett Arthur 1-1, Cameron McNelis 1-0, Reggie Duce 2-1. Aidan Anderson 12 saves.

Kalispell Glacier: Scoring not available. 

Other Scores

Belgrade 3, Great Falls CMR 2

Bozeman High 4, Billings Skyview 2

Corvallis 6, Libby 0

Helena 1, Helena Capital 1

