Boys soccer
Billings Senior 3, Great Falls 0
Great Falls 0-1: Did not score.
Billings Senior 2-0: Biel Cantor 0-1, Seth D'Ambrosia 1-0, Trey Draayer 2-0.
Frenchtown 2, Billings Central 1
Frenchtown 2-0: Mayson Palen 1-0, Tyler DiMaggio 1-0.
Billings Central 0-1: Camden Capser 1-0.
Kalispell Flathead 4, Butte 0
Kalispell Flathead 1-1: Carter Bullins 2-0, Sage Anderson 2-0.
Butte 0-1: Did not score
Missoula Hellgate 4, Kalispell Glacier 1
Missoula Hellgate: Beckett Arthur 1-1, Cameron McNelis 1-0, Reggie Duce 2-1. Aidan Anderson 12 saves.
Kalispell Glacier: Scoring not available.
Other Scores
Belgrade 3, Great Falls CMR 2
Bozeman High 4, Billings Skyview 2
Corvallis 6, Libby 0
Helena 1, Helena Capital 1
