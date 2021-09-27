BOYS

Standings Through Sept. 25

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings Senior 3-0-1 10 
Bozeman 3-0-0 
Great Falls 2-2-0 
Belgrade 2-2-0 
Billings Skyview 1-1-1 
Billings West 1-2-0 
Great Falls CMR 1-3-0 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-3-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Missoula Hellgate 7-0-1 22 
Kalispell Glacier 7-1-0 21 
Helena Capital 5-3-1 16 
Helena 5-3-1 16 
Missoula Sentinel 4-3-1 13 
Butte 3-6-0 
Kalispell Flathead 1-7-0 
Missoula Big Sky 0-9-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 4-0-0 8-0-0 
Columbia Falls 3-1-0 6-1-1 
Bigfork 2-2-1 3-4-1 
Polson 1-3-0 1-7-0 
Libby 0-4-0 0-8-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 3-0-1 6-1-1 
Missoula Loyola 2-1-1 5-1-2 
Stevensville 2-2-0 5-3-0 
Frenchtown 1-2-1 2-4-2 
Hamilton 0-3-1 3-4-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Livingston 3-0-1 5-2-1 
Billings Central 2-1-1 4-2-2 
Lone Peak 3-2-0 4-4-1 
Laurel 1-2-2 2-5-2 
Lockwood 0-4-1 0-8-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

