BOYS

Standings Through Sept. 18

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings Senior 3-0-1 10 
Bozeman 3-0-0 
Great Falls 2-2-0 
Belgrade 2-2-0 
Billings Skyview 1-1-1 
Billings West 1-2-0 
Great Falls CMR 1-3-0 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-3-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Missoula Hellgate 6-0-0 18 
Kalispell Glacier 5-1-0 15 
Helena Capital 4-2-1 13 
Helena 4-2-1 13 
Missoula Sentinel 3-3-0 
Butte 2-5-0 
Kalispell Flathead 1-5-0 
Missoula Big Sky 0-7-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 3-0-0 6-0-0 
Columbia Falls 1-1-0 4-1-1 
Bigfork 1-1-1 2-3-1 
Polson 1-2-0 1-6-0 
Libby 0-2-0 0-6-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Loyola 2-0-0 5-0-1 
Corvallis 2-0-0 5-1-0 
Stevensville 1-1-0 4-2-0 
Hamilton 0-2-0 3-3-0 
Frenchtown 0-2-0 1-4-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Livingston 2-0-1 4-1-1 
Lone Peak 2-1-0 3-3-1 
Billings Central 1-1-0 3-2-1 
Laurel 1-2-1 2-5-1 
Lockwood 0-2-1 0-6-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

