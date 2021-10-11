BOYS

Standings Through Oct. 9

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Bozeman 13-0-0 39 
Billings West 9-3-1 28 
Billings Senior 8-4-1 25 
Bozeman Gallatin 8-5-0 24 
Billings Skyview 6-6-1 19 
Belgrade 3-7-3 12 
Great Falls 1-10-2 
Great Falls CMR 0-13-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Missoula Hellgate10-0-232 
Kalispell Glacier 9-1-2 29 
Helena Capital 7-3-2 23 
Helena 6-3-3 21 
Missoula Sentinel 5-4-3 18 
Butte 3-9-0 
Missoula Big Sky 1-11-0 
Kalispell Flathead 1-11-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 8-0-0 12-0-0 
Columbia Falls 6-2-0 9-2-1 
Bigfork 4-4-0 5-6-1 
Polson 2-6-0 2-10-0 
Libby 0-8-0 0-12-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Loyola 5-2-1 8-2-2 
Stevensville 5-3-0 8-4-0 
Corvallis 4-2-2 7-3-2 
Frenchtown 3-3-2 4-5-3 
Hamilton 0-7-1 3-8-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Livingston 6-1-1 8-3-1 
Billings Central 6-1-1 8-2-2 
Lone Peak 4-4-0 5-6-1 
Laurel 2-4-2 3-7-2 
Lockwood 0-8-0 0-12-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

