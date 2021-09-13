BOYS

Standings Through Sept. 11

North A

 W-L-TOverall
Whitefish 2-0 5-0 
Columbia Falls 1-0 4-0-1 
Bigfork 0-1 1-3-1 
Polson 0-1 0-5 
Libby 0-1 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 W-L-TOverall
Missoula Loyola 1-0 4-0-1 
Corvallis 1-0 4-1 
Stevensville 0-0 3-1 
Hamilton 0-1 3-2 
Frenchtown 0-1 0-3-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 1-0 3-1-1 
Laurel 1-1-1 2-4-1 
Lone Peak 1-1 2-2-1 
Livingston 0-0-1 2-1-1 
Lockwood 0-1-1 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

