Boys soccer

Belgrade 3, Billings West 2

Belgrade 1-1: Jonathan Foster 0-1, Will Mauritsen 1-0, Samuel Waller 2-0.

Billings West 1-2: Quin Pawireredjo 1-1, Owen Guthridge 1-0.

Other scores

Corvallis 1, Bigfork 1

Hamilton 1, Laurel 0

Missoula Hellgate 10, Butte 0

