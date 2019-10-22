BILLINGS SENIOR 7, BELGRADE 1

Belgrade;1;0;—;1

Billings Senior;5;2;—;7

SEN — Rendan Klein (Sam George)

SEN — Sam George ()

SEN — Sam George (Seth D'Ambrosia)

BEL — Christian Aitchison ()

SEN — Sam George (Dax Wilson)

SEN — Dax Wilson (Trey Draayer)

SEN — Dax Wilson ()

SEN — Dax Wilson (Seth D'Ambrosia)

BILLINGS WEST 3, GREAT FALLS 0

Great Falls;0;0;—;0

Billings West;3;0;—;3

WST — Josh Lambourne (Junior Tupou)

WST — Riley Krueger-Harding (Cade Hatheway)

WST — Riley Krueger-Harding ()

BILLINGS SKYVIEW 2, GREAT FALLS CMR 0

Billings Skyview;1;1;—;2

Great Falls CMR;0;0;—;0

SKY — Aidan Morgan (Taylor Moore)

SKY — Taylor Moore ()

