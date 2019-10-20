Class A Soccer
Championship Series
BOYS
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 19
Frenchtown 2, Columbia Falls 2, Frenchtown advances on PK shootout
Laurel 4, Polson 0
Whitefish 10, Stevensville 2
Billings Central 1, Corvallis 0
Semifinals
Saturday, Oct. 26
Laurel (11-2-0) at Frenchtown (8-3-2), TBA
Billings Central (8-4-2) at Whitefish (13-0-0), TBA
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 2
Laurel-Frenchtown winner vs. Billings Central-Whitefish winner, TBA
GIRLS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Whitefish 4, Missoula Loyola 2
Billings Central 9, Polson 1
Columbia Falls 3, Stevensville 0
Laurel 4, Corvallis 1
Semifinals
Saturday, Oct. 26
Billings Central (12-1-0) at Whitefish (9-4-0), TBA
Laurel (12-2-0) at Columbia Falls (12-1-0), TBA
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 2
Laurel-Columbia Falls winner vs. Billings Central-Whitefish winner, TBA
