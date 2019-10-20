Class A Soccer

Championship Series

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 19

Frenchtown 2, Columbia Falls 2, Frenchtown advances on PK shootout

Laurel 4, Polson 0

Whitefish 10, Stevensville 2

Billings Central 1, Corvallis 0

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 26

Laurel (11-2-0) at Frenchtown (8-3-2), TBA

Billings Central (8-4-2) at Whitefish (13-0-0), TBA

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 2

Laurel-Frenchtown winner vs. Billings Central-Whitefish winner, TBA

GIRLS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 19

Whitefish 4, Missoula Loyola 2

Billings Central 9, Polson 1

Columbia Falls 3, Stevensville 0

Laurel 4, Corvallis 1

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 26

Billings Central (12-1-0) at Whitefish (9-4-0), TBA

Laurel (12-2-0) at Columbia Falls (12-1-0), TBA

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 2

Laurel-Columbia Falls winner vs. Billings Central-Whitefish winner, TBA

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments