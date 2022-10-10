Class A

Soccer Championship Series

Boys

Play-in game

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Polson at Whitefish, 4:30 p.m.

First round

TBA

Billings Central at Columbia Falls, Date and time TBD

Lone Peak at Missoula Loyola, Date and time TBD

Hamilton at Whitefish-Polson winner

Saturday, Oct. 15

Stevensville at Livingston, 1 p.m.

Girls

Play-in game

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Columbia Falls at Bigfork, 5 p.m.

First round

TBA

Livingston at Hamilton, Date and time TBD

Stevensville at Billings Central, Date and time TBD

Corvallis at Bigfork-Columbia Falls winner, Date and time TBD

Saturday, Oct. 15

Laurel at Whitefish, 11 a.m.

Tags

Load comments