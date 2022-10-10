Class A
Soccer Championship Series
Boys
Play-in game
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Polson at Whitefish, 4:30 p.m.
First round
TBA
Billings Central at Columbia Falls, Date and time TBD
Lone Peak at Missoula Loyola, Date and time TBD
Hamilton at Whitefish-Polson winner
Saturday, Oct. 15
Stevensville at Livingston, 1 p.m.
Girls
Play-in game
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Columbia Falls at Bigfork, 5 p.m.
First round
TBA
Livingston at Hamilton, Date and time TBD
Stevensville at Billings Central, Date and time TBD
Corvallis at Bigfork-Columbia Falls winner, Date and time TBD
Saturday, Oct. 15
Laurel at Whitefish, 11 a.m.
