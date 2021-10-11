MHSA Class A Soccer Championship Series

BOYS

Play-in game

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Lone Peak at Billings Central, 5 p.m., Amend Park

First round

Saturday, Oct. 16

Stevensville at Livingston, 1 p.m., McCleod Field

Corvallis at Whitefish, 2 p.m., Smith Fields

Bigfork at Missoula Loyola, 11 a.m., Rollin Field

Columbia Falls at Central-Lone Peak winner, time TBA

Semifinals

Oct. 22-23

Livingston-Stevensville winner vs. Whitefish-Corvallis winner

Missoula Loyola-Bigfork winner vs. Central/Lone Peak-Columbia Falls winner

Oct. 29-30

Championship

Semifinal winners

GIRLS

Play-in game

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Livingston at Laurel, 4 p.m., Laurel Sports Complex

First round

Saturday, Oct. 16

Hamilton at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

Missoula Loyola at Whitefish, noon, Smith Fields

Bigfork at Stevensville, noon, Stevensville High

Columbia Falls at Laurel-Livingston winner, date and time TBA

Semifinals

Oct. 22-23

Central-Hamilton winner vs. Whitefish-Loyola winner

Stevensville-Bigfork winner vs. Laurel/Livingston-Columbia Falls winner

Championship

Oct. 29-30

Semifinal winners

Tags

Load comments