MHSA Class A Soccer Championship Series
BOYS
Play-in game
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Lone Peak at Billings Central, 5 p.m., Amend Park
First round
Saturday, Oct. 16
Stevensville at Livingston, 1 p.m., McCleod Field
Corvallis at Whitefish, 2 p.m., Smith Fields
Bigfork at Missoula Loyola, 11 a.m., Rollin Field
Columbia Falls at Central-Lone Peak winner, time TBA
Semifinals
Oct. 22-23
Livingston-Stevensville winner vs. Whitefish-Corvallis winner
Missoula Loyola-Bigfork winner vs. Central/Lone Peak-Columbia Falls winner
Oct. 29-30
Championship
Semifinal winners
GIRLS
Play-in game
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Livingston at Laurel, 4 p.m., Laurel Sports Complex
First round
Saturday, Oct. 16
Hamilton at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
Missoula Loyola at Whitefish, noon, Smith Fields
Bigfork at Stevensville, noon, Stevensville High
Columbia Falls at Laurel-Livingston winner, date and time TBA
Semifinals
Oct. 22-23
Central-Hamilton winner vs. Whitefish-Loyola winner
Stevensville-Bigfork winner vs. Laurel/Livingston-Columbia Falls winner
Championship
Oct. 29-30
Semifinal winners
