Class A
Boys
Thursday
Play-in
Corvallis (7-3-2) at Frenchtown (8-3-0), TBA
Quarterfinals
Friday
Bigfork (3-6-2) at Billings Central (5-1-2), noon
Saturday
Columbia Falls (9-1-1) at Missoula Loyola (4-1-2), TBA
Lone Peak (2-3-2) at Whitefish (10-0-1), TBA
Livingston (3-1-3) at Corvallis-Whitefish winner, TBA
Girls
Thursday
Play-in
Missoula Loyola (3-3-1) at Hamilton (4-3-4), TBA
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Columbia Falls (9-2-0) at Corvallis (7-2-3), TBA
Bigfork (4-5-1) at Laurel (7-0-1), 1 p.m.
Livingston (3-4-0) at Whitefish (9-0-1), TBA
Billings Central (6-1-1) at Loyola-Hamilton winner, TBA
