Soccer

Boys

Eastern AA

Player of the year: Zach Springer, Bozeman

All-state: Sean Smith, Belgrade; Jackson Coles, Bozeman; Carter Evans, Bozeman; Nolan Robbins, Bozeman; Kellen Borggard, Great Falls CMR; Gavin Groshelle, Great Falls; Trevin Smith, Great Falls; Simon Rolfson, Billings Senior; Sam George, Billings Senior; Hunter Jacobsen, Billings West.

All-conference: Nate Haycock, Belgrade; Will Kaiser, Bozeman; Sam Robinson, Bozeman; Luke Price, Bozeman; Nicolas Andrew, Bozeman; Moses Roque, Great Falls CMR; Hadyn Koch, Billings Senior; Seth D'Ambrosia, Billings Senior; Dax Wilson, Billings Senior; Rylan Loper, Billings Skyview; Riley Krueger-Harding, Billings West; Logan Brown, Billings West.

All-conference honorable mention: Jake Carver, Billings Senior; Matt McGraw, Great Falls CMR; Zach Stoddart, Bozeman.

Girls

Player of the year: Halle Labert, Billings Skyview

All-state: Maggie Lane, Bozeman; Addi Ekstrom, Bozeman; Holly Luckey, Bozeman; Hayley Cochran, Great Falls CMR; Hailee Gertsch, Billings Skyview; Jordan Roe, Billings Skyview; Kendell Ellis, Billings West; Bella Murphy, Billings West; Jillian Hust, Billings West; Sophie Sievertsen, Billings West.

All-conference: Mackenzie Turner, Belgrade; Sami Murphy, Bozeman; Riley Asbell, Bozeman; Payton Putnam, Bozeman; Emily Funseth, Great Falls CMR; Lily Rust, Great Falls CMR; Macie McElhenney, Great Falls; Jenna Wagner, Billings Senior; Lainey Bosch, Billings Skyview; Addy Duncan, Billings Skyview; Mila Allison, Billings Skyview; Avery Kimmel, Billings West, Emma Lensing, Billings West.

All-conference honorable mention: Dalani Brayton, Belgrade; Ellie McCluey, Great Falls; Isabel Schauber, Billings Skyview; Courtnie Gagnon, Billings West.

Western AA

Boys

Player of the year: Dane Becker, Missoula Hellgate

All-state: Caleb Hoxie, Helena Capital; Ryan Quinn, Helena Capital; Diego Mendoza, Kalispell Glacier; Braden Nitschelm, Kalispell Glacier; Austin Dengel, Helena; Dylan Maharg, Helena; Beckett Arthur, Missoula Hellgate; Marcus Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; Jake Larson, Missoula Sentinel; Cole Reimer, Missoula Sentinel.

All-conference: Aidan Adamak, Helena Capital; Auggie Tupper, Helena Capital; Camas Rhinehart, Kalispell Flathead; Jalen Hawes, Kalispell Flathead; Eli Mildren, Kalispell Glacier; Micah Heil, Kalispell Glacier; Caven Wade, Helena; Luke Schmitz, Helena; Reggie Duce, Missoula Hellgate; Brendan Oberg, Missoula Hellgate; Campbell Rolston-Clemmer, Missoula Hellgate; Hunter Chatriant, Missoula Sentinel.

All-conference honorable mention: Kyler Kukay, Butte; Matt Wigton, Helena Capital; Henry Lauremann, Capital; Eric Gardner, Kalispell Flathead; Hudson Magone, Kalispell Flathead; Zane Elliot, Kalispell Glacier; Ethan Hayes, Helena; Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Missoula Hellgate; Sam Olsen, Missoula Sentinel; Quin Winger, Missoula Sentinel; Maddox Reimer, Missoula Sentinel.

Girls

Player of the year: Skyleigh Thompson, Kalispell Flathead

All-state: Whitney Morrison, Missoula Big Sky; Hannah Santa Maria, Missoula Big Sky; Ellie Stiffler, Helena Capital; Kenzie Williams, Kalispell Glacier; Madison Becker, Kalispell Glacier; Rachel Plaster, Helena; Sophia Pierce, Missoula Hellgate; Elaina Pierce, Missoula Hellgate; Aisley Allen, Missoula Sentinel; Karlee Sperry, Missoula Sentinel.

All-conference: Miya Nash, Missoula Big Sky; Gianna Migliaccio, Missoula Big Sky; Christina Beierle, Butte; Jayme Sheridan, Helena Capital; Triston Soule, Helena Capital; Lily Tanko, Kalispell Flathead; Micah Hickethier, Kalispell Glacier; Sophie Smith, Kalispell Glacier; Else Grebenc, Helena; Quinn Benedetti, Helena; Kaiya Newby, Helena; Gabby Beaton, Missoula Hellgate; Clara Tallent, Missoula Hellgate; Reese Meyer, Missoula Sentinel.

All-conference honorable mention: Mazey Kasberg, Missoula Big Sky; Paige Mickelson, Missoula Big Sky; Kassidy Carlson, Butte; Tessa Carlson, Butte; Tessa Smith, Kalispell Flathead; Regan Maronick, Helena; Emily Cleveland, Kalispell Glacier; Ady Powell, Kalispell Glacier; Maeve Monohan, Missoula Sentinel.

