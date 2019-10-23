Class AA Soccer

Boys

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Eastern AA

Bozeman receives a bye

Billings Senior 7, Belgrade 1

Billings West 3, Great Falls 0

Billings Skyview 2, Great Falls CMR 0

Western AA

Missoula Hellgate 8, Butte 0

Helena Capital 9, Missoula Big Sky 2

Helena 3, Missoula Sentinel 2

Kalispell Glacier 2, Kalispell Flathead 1

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25

Billings West at Helena Capital, 2 p.m., Northwest Park

Saturday, Oct. 26

Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, noon, Rattlesnake Park

Kalispell Glacier at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park

Helena at Bozeman, 5 p.m., Bozeman High Soccer Park

Girls

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Eastern AA

Billings Skyview receives a bye

Bozeman 2, Billings Senior 0

Billings West 1, Belgrade 0

Great Falls CMR 1, Great Falls 0

Western AA

Kalispell Glacier 4, Butte 0

Missoula Hellgate 5, Helena Capital 0

Helena 5, Kalispell Flathead 0

Missoula Sentinel 3, Missoula Big Sky 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 26

Great Falls CMR at Kalispell Glacier, 1 p.m., Legends Field

Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., Amend Park

Billings West at Missoula Hellgate, 3 p.m., Rattlesnake Park

Helena at Bozeman, 3 p.m., Bozeman High Soccer Park

