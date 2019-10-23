Class AA Soccer
Boys
First round
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Eastern AA
Bozeman receives a bye
Billings Senior 7, Belgrade 1
Billings West 3, Great Falls 0
Billings Skyview 2, Great Falls CMR 0
Western AA
Missoula Hellgate 8, Butte 0
Helena Capital 9, Missoula Big Sky 2
Helena 3, Missoula Sentinel 2
Kalispell Glacier 2, Kalispell Flathead 1
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 25
Billings West at Helena Capital, 2 p.m., Northwest Park
Saturday, Oct. 26
Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, noon, Rattlesnake Park
Kalispell Glacier at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park
Helena at Bozeman, 5 p.m., Bozeman High Soccer Park
Girls
First round
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Eastern AA
Billings Skyview receives a bye
Bozeman 2, Billings Senior 0
Billings West 1, Belgrade 0
Great Falls CMR 1, Great Falls 0
Western AA
Kalispell Glacier 4, Butte 0
Missoula Hellgate 5, Helena Capital 0
Helena 5, Kalispell Flathead 0
Missoula Sentinel 3, Missoula Big Sky 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 26
Great Falls CMR at Kalispell Glacier, 1 p.m., Legends Field
Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., Amend Park
Billings West at Missoula Hellgate, 3 p.m., Rattlesnake Park
Helena at Bozeman, 3 p.m., Bozeman High Soccer Park
