Class AA Soccer
First-Round Playoff Pairings
Tuesday
Boys
Eastern AA
No. 1E Bozeman receives a bye
No. 7E Belgrade at No. 2 East Billings Senior, Amend Park, TBA
No. 6E Great Falls at No. 3E Billings West, Amend Park, 4 p.m.
No. 5E Great Falls CMR at No. 4E Billings Skyview, Amend Park, TBA
Western AA
No. 8W Butte at No. 1 W Missoula Hellgate, 4 p.m.
No. 7 W Missoula Big Sky at No. 2W Helena Capital, 3:30 p.m.
No. 6W Helena at No. 3W Missoula Sentinel, 3:30 p.m.
No. 5W Kalispell Glacier at No. 4W Kalispell Flathead, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Eastern AA
No. 1E Billings Skyview receives a bye
No. 7E Billings Senior at No. 2 East Bozeman, 5 p.m.
No. 6E Belgrade at No. 3E Billings West, Amend Park, 2 p.m.
No. 5E Great Falls at No. 4E Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
Western AA
No. 8W Butte at No. 1W Kalispell Glacier, 3:30 p.m.
No. 7W Helena Capital at No. 2W Missoula Hellgate, 2 p.m.
No. 6W Kalispell Flathead at No. 3W Helena, 3 p.m.
No. 5W Missoula Sentinel at No. 4W Missoula Big Sky, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.