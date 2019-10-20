Class AA Soccer

First-Round Playoff Pairings

Tuesday

Boys

Eastern AA

No. 1E Bozeman receives a bye

No. 7E Belgrade at No. 2 East Billings Senior, Amend Park, TBA

No. 6E Great Falls at No. 3E Billings West, Amend Park, 4 p.m.

No. 5E Great Falls CMR at No. 4E Billings Skyview, Amend Park, TBA

Western AA

No. 8W Butte at No. 1 W Missoula Hellgate, 4 p.m.

No. 7 W Missoula Big Sky at No. 2W Helena Capital, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6W Helena at No. 3W Missoula Sentinel, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5W Kalispell Glacier at No. 4W Kalispell Flathead, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Eastern AA

No. 1E Billings Skyview receives a bye

No. 7E Billings Senior at No. 2 East Bozeman, 5 p.m.

No. 6E Belgrade at No. 3E Billings West, Amend Park, 2 p.m.

No. 5E Great Falls at No. 4E Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

Western AA

No. 8W Butte at No. 1W Kalispell Glacier, 3:30 p.m.

No. 7W Helena Capital at No. 2W Missoula Hellgate, 2 p.m.

No. 6W Kalispell Flathead at No. 3W Helena, 3 p.m.

No. 5W Missoula Sentinel at No. 4W Missoula Big Sky, 3 p.m.

