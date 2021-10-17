Class AA Soccer Playoffs
First round
Tuesday, Oct. 19
BOYS
East
No. 8E Great Falls CMR at No. 1E Bozeman, Bozeman High, 6 p.m.
No. 7E Great Falls at No. 2E Billings West, Amend Park, 2 p.m.
No. 6E Belgrade at No. 3E Bozeman Gallatin, Bozeman Sports Park, 1 p.m.
No. 5E Billings Skyview at No. 4E Billings Senior, Amend Park, 6 p.m.
West
No. 8W Kalispell Flathead at No. 1W Missoula Hellgate, Fort Missoula Park, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7W Missoula Big Sky at No. 2W Kalispell Glacier, Legends Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
No. 6W Butte at No. 3W Helena Capital, Northwest Park, 4 p.m.
No. 5W Missoula Sentinel at No. 4W Helena, Siebel Fields, 4 p.m.
GIRLS
East
No. 8E Great Falls at No. 1E Billings West, Amend Park, 4 p.m.
No. 7E Belgrade at No. 2E Bozeman Gallatin, Bozeman Sports Park, 3 p.m.
No. 6E Great Falls CMR at No. 3E Billings Senior, Amend Park, 2 p.m.
No. 5E Billings Skyview at No. 4E Bozeman, Bozeman High, 3:30 p.m.
West
No. 8W Butte at No. 1W Helena, Siebel Fields, 2 p.m.
No. 7W Missoula Big Sky at No. 2W Missoula Hellgate, Fort Missoula Park, 5 p.m.
No. 6W Kalispell Flathead at No. 3W Missoula Sentinel, Sentinel High, 4 p.m.
No. 5W Kalispell Glacier at No. 4W Helena Capital, Northwest Park, 2 p.m.
