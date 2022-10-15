Class AA
Soccer Championship Series
Boys
First round
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Butte (5-6-3) at Missoula Sentinel (7-3-4), 4:30 p.m.
Great Falls (3-9-2) at Billings Senior (10-2-2), 3 p.m., Amend Park
Belgrade (6-8-0) at Bozeman Gallatin (9-4-1), 4 p.m., Bozeman Sport Park
Kalispell Flathead (3-9-2) at Kalispell Glacier (7-2-4), 3:30 p.m., Legends Field
Quarterfinals
Oct. 21-Oct. 22
Times TBD
Butte-Sentinel winner at Bozeman (11-2-1)
Senior-Great Falls winner at Helena Capital (10-1-3)
Gallatin-Belgrade winner at Missoula Hellgate (13-1-0)
Glacier-Flathead winner at Billings West (10-1-3)
Girls
First round
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Helena Capital (7-5-2) at Missoula Big Sky (7-4-3), 4 p.m.
Great Falls (3-8-3) at Bozeman (9-4-1), 4 p.m.
Billings Senior (4-6-4) at West (7-3-4), 5 p.m., Amend Park
Kalispell Flathead (4-9-1) at Missoula Sentinel (8-3-3), 2:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 21-Oct. 22
Times TBD
Capital- Big Sky winner at Bozeman Gallatin (12-0-2)
Bozeman-Great Falls winner at Helena (9-3-2)
West-Senior winner at Missoula Hellgate (11-0-3)
Sentinel-Flathead winner at Billings Skyview (10-3-1)
