Class AA

Soccer Championship Series

Boys

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Butte (5-6-3) at Missoula Sentinel (7-3-4), 4:30 p.m.

Great Falls (3-9-2) at Billings Senior (10-2-2), 3 p.m., Amend Park

Belgrade (6-8-0) at Bozeman Gallatin (9-4-1), 4 p.m., Bozeman Sport Park

Kalispell Flathead (3-9-2) at Kalispell Glacier (7-2-4), 3:30 p.m., Legends Field

Quarterfinals

Oct. 21-Oct. 22

Times TBD

Butte-Sentinel winner at Bozeman (11-2-1)

Senior-Great Falls winner at Helena Capital (10-1-3)

Gallatin-Belgrade winner at Missoula Hellgate (13-1-0)

Glacier-Flathead winner at Billings West (10-1-3)

Girls

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Helena Capital (7-5-2) at Missoula Big Sky (7-4-3), 4 p.m.

Great Falls (3-8-3) at Bozeman (9-4-1), 4 p.m.

Billings Senior (4-6-4) at West (7-3-4), 5 p.m., Amend Park

Kalispell Flathead (4-9-1) at Missoula Sentinel (8-3-3), 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 21-Oct. 22

Times TBD

Capital- Big Sky winner at Bozeman Gallatin (12-0-2)

Bozeman-Great Falls winner at Helena (9-3-2)

West-Senior winner at Missoula Hellgate (11-0-3)

Sentinel-Flathead winner at Billings Skyview (10-3-1)

 

Tags

Load comments