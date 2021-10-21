Class AA Soccer Playoffs

First round 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

BOYS

East

Bozeman 10, Great Falls CMR 0

Billings West 2, Great Falls 0

Bozeman Gallatin 2, Belgrade 0

Billings Senior 1, Billings Skyview 0

West

Missoula Hellgate 9, Kalispell Flathead 0

Kalispell Glacier 1, Missoula Big Sky 0

Helena Capital 4, Butte 0

Missoula Sentinel 1, Helena 0

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 22

Billings Senior (9-5-1) at Missoula Hellgate (13-0-2), 5 p.m., Fort Missoula Park

Saturday, Oct. 23

Bozeman Gallatin (10-5-0) at Kalispell Glacier (12-1-2), 6 p.m., Legends Stadium

Helena Capital (8-4-2) at Billings West (11-3-1), 1 p.m., Amend Park

Missoula Sentinel (7-5-3) at Bozeman (14-1-0), 6 p.m., Bozeman High School

GIRLS

East

Billings West 7, Great Falls 0

Bozeman Gallatin 6, Belgrade 1

Billings Senior 4, Great Falls CMR 2

Bozeman 1, Skyview 0, ot

West

Helena 10, Butte 0

Missoula Hellgate 5, Missoula Big Sky 0

Missoula Sentinel 6, Kalispell Flathead 0

Helena Capital 3, Kalispell Glacier 2

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 22

Billings Senior (9-4-2) at Missoula Hellgate (13-2-1), 7:30 p.m., Fort Missoula Park

Saturday, Oct. 23

Bozeman (8-4-3) at Helena (13-0-2), 1:30 p.m., Siebel Fields

Missoula Sentinel (10-3-2) at Bozeman Gallatin (10-1-4), 1 p.m., Bozeman Sports Park

Helena Capital (8-6-1) at Billings West (13-0-0), 3 p.m., Amend Park

