Class AA Soccer Playoffs
First round
Tuesday, Oct. 19
BOYS
East
Bozeman 10, Great Falls CMR 0
Billings West 2, Great Falls 0
Bozeman Gallatin 2, Belgrade 0
Billings Senior 1, Billings Skyview 0
West
Missoula Hellgate 9, Kalispell Flathead 0
Kalispell Glacier 1, Missoula Big Sky 0
Helena Capital 4, Butte 0
Missoula Sentinel 1, Helena 0
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 22
Billings Senior (9-5-1) at Missoula Hellgate (13-0-2), 5 p.m., Fort Missoula Park
Saturday, Oct. 23
Bozeman Gallatin (10-5-0) at Kalispell Glacier (12-1-2), 6 p.m., Legends Stadium
Helena Capital (8-4-2) at Billings West (11-3-1), 1 p.m., Amend Park
Missoula Sentinel (7-5-3) at Bozeman (14-1-0), 6 p.m., Bozeman High School
GIRLS
East
Billings West 7, Great Falls 0
Bozeman Gallatin 6, Belgrade 1
Billings Senior 4, Great Falls CMR 2
Bozeman 1, Skyview 0, ot
West
Helena 10, Butte 0
Missoula Hellgate 5, Missoula Big Sky 0
Missoula Sentinel 6, Kalispell Flathead 0
Helena Capital 3, Kalispell Glacier 2
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 22
Billings Senior (9-4-2) at Missoula Hellgate (13-2-1), 7:30 p.m., Fort Missoula Park
Saturday, Oct. 23
Bozeman (8-4-3) at Helena (13-0-2), 1:30 p.m., Siebel Fields
Missoula Sentinel (10-3-2) at Bozeman Gallatin (10-1-4), 1 p.m., Bozeman Sports Park
Helena Capital (8-6-1) at Billings West (13-0-0), 3 p.m., Amend Park
