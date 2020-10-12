Class AA soccer playoffs

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 13

BOYS

East

Great Falls CMR (1-12-0) at Bozeman (12-1-1), 6 p.m., at Bozeman High School

Belgrade (3-8-0) at Billings Senior (10-0-3), 4 p.m., Amend Park

Bozeman Gallatin (4-8-1) at Billings West (7-5-2), 4 p.m., Amend Park

Great Falls (6-8-0) at Billings Skyview (5-6-3), 2 p.m., Amend Park

West

Missoula Big Sky (0-12-1) at Missoula Hellgate (13-0-1), 4:30 p.m., at Rattlesnake Fields

Kalispell Flathead (2-11-1) at Kalispell Glacier (9-3-2), 5 p.m., at Legends Stadium

Helena Capital (5-6-2) at Helena (8-3-3), 4 p.m., Siebel Fields

Wednesday, Oct. 14

West

Butte (3-11-0) at Missoula Sentinel (9-3-2), 4:30 p.m., at Sentinel High School

GIRLS

Tuesday, Oct. 13

East

Great Falls CMR (0-12-1) at Billings West (11-0-3), 2 p.m., Amend Park

Belgrade (1-8-2) at Bozeman (9-2-3), 3 p.m., at Bozeman High School

Billings Senior (4-8-1) at Billings Skyview (7-3-4), 7 p.m., Amend Park

Bozeman Gallatin (6-6-1) at Great Falls (6-5-3), 3 p.m., at Memorial Stadium

West

Butte (0-13-1) at Helena (11-3-0), 4 p.m., Siebel Fields

Helena Capital (1-11-1) at Kalispell Glacier (10-4-0), 3 p.m., at Legends Stadium

Kalispell Flathead (7-5-2) at Missoula Hellgate (7-4-3), 2:30 p.m., at Rattlesnake Fields

Wednesday, Oct. 14

West

Missoula Big Sky (5-5-3) at Missoula Sentinel (7-3-4), 2:30 p.m., at Sentinel High School

