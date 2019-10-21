Class AA
Standings Through Oct. 19
BOYS
Eastern AA
|W-L-T
|Points
|Bozeman
|12-0-0
|36
|Billings Senior
|10-2-0
|30
|Billings West
|7-4-1
|22
|Billings Skyview
|5-5-2
|17
|Great Falls CMR
|4-8-0
|12
|Great Falls
|2-9-1
|7
|Belgrade
|0-12-0
|0
Western AA
|W-L-T
|Points
|Missoula Hellgate
|11-0-3
|36
|Helena Capital
|9-4-1
|28
|Missoula Sentinel
|8-4-2
|26
|Kalispell Flathead
|7-6-1
|22
|Kalispell Glacier
|6-4-4
|22
|Helena
|6-5-3
|21
|Missoula Big Sky
|2-12
|6
|Butte
|0-14
|0
GIRLS
Eastern AA
|W-L-T
|Points
|Billings Skyview
|8-1-3
|27
|Bozeman
|8-1-3
|27
|Billings West
|6-3-3
|21
|Great Falls CMR
|5-7-0
|15
|Great Falls
|4-7-1
|13
|Belgrade
|2-7-3
|9
|Billings Senior
|1-8-3
|6
Western AA
|W-L-T
|Points
|Kalispell Glacier
|9-4-1
|28
|Missoula Hellgate
|7-3-4
|25
|Helena
|7-3-4
|25
|Missoula Big Sky
|6-3-5
|23
|Missoula Sentinel
|6-3-5
|23
|Kalispell Flathead
|6-6-2
|20
|Helena Capital
|2-8-4
|10
|Butte
|0-13-1
|1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.