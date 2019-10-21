Class AA

Standings Through Oct. 19

BOYS

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
 Bozeman 12-0-0 36
 Billings Senior 10-2-0 30
 Billings West 7-4-1 22
 Billings Skyview 5-5-2 17
 Great Falls CMR 4-8-0 12
 Great Falls 2-9-1 7
 Belgrade 0-12-0 0
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
 Missoula Hellgate 11-0-3 36
 Helena Capital 9-4-1 28
 Missoula Sentinel 8-4-2 26
 Kalispell Flathead 7-6-1 22
 Kalispell Glacier 6-4-4 22
 Helena 6-5-3 21
 Missoula Big Sky 2-12 6
 Butte 0-14 0
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

GIRLS

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
 Billings Skyview 8-1-3 27
 Bozeman 8-1-3 27
 Billings West 6-3-3 21
 Great Falls CMR 5-7-0 15
 Great Falls 4-7-1 13
 Belgrade 2-7-3 9
 Billings Senior 1-8-3 6
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
 Kalispell Glacier 9-4-1 28
 Missoula Hellgate 7-3-4 25
 Helena 7-3-4 25
 Missoula Big Sky 6-3-5 23
 Missoula Sentinel 6-3-5 23
 Kalispell Flathead 6-6-2 20
 Helena Capital 2-8-4 10
 Butte 0-13-1 1
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

