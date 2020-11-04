Eastern A soccer

Boys

All-state

Noah Berg, jr., Laurel; Camden Capser, sr., Billings Central; Sam Dull, sr., Billings Central; Felipe Gnecco, sr., Billings Central; Brett Hilton, sr., Billings Central; Evan Iskenderian, sr., Lone Peak; Gio Page, jr., Livingston; Tristan Stenseth, sr., Livingston.

All-conference

First team: Noah Berg, jr., Laurel; Camden Capser, sr., Billings Central; Sam Dull, sr., Billings Central; Felipe Gnecco, sr., Billings Central; Brett Hilton, sr., Billings Central; Evan Iskenderian, sr., Lone Peak; Gio Page, jr., Livingston; Tristan Stenseth, sr., Livingston; Calvin Caplis, so., Livingston; Gage Olsen, sr., Laurel; Michael Romney, sr., Lone Peak.

Second team: Tony Brester, jr., Lone Peak; Nathan Brown, sr., Livingston; Cooper Davis, fr., Laurel; Kyle Desmet, jr., Laurel; Miles Hoover, sr., Lone Peak; Lance Mascari, so., Livingston; Jack Milroy, fr., Billings Central; Matheus Penha, so., Billings Central; Nik Pierson, jr., Livingston; Myles Ragar, jr., Billings Central; Nolan Schumacher, sr., Lone Peak.

Honorable mention: Jackson Lang, sr., Lone Peak; Kadin LaCasse, sr., Laurel; Isaac Hanser, jr., Billings Central; Bridger Braham, fr. Livingston.

Girls

All-state

Maeson Cotter, sr., Laurel; Abby Derbyshire, so., Billings Central; Solei Elletson, jr., Billings Central; Morgan Maack, sr., Laurel; Mya Maack, so., Laurel; Molly Molvig, sr., Billings Central; Allison Shovar, sr., Laurel; Kodie Vondra, sr., Livingston; Sara Wilson, sr., Lone Peak.

All-conference

First team: Maeson Cotter, sr., Laurel; Abby Derbyshire, so., Billings Central; Solei Elletson, jr., Billings Central; Morgan Maack, sr., Laurel; Mya Maack, so., Laurel; Molly Molvig, sr., Billings Central; Allison Shovar, sr., Laurel; Kodie Vondra, sr., Livingston; Sara Wilson, sr., Lone Peak; Sofia Cone, jr., Lone Peak; Severn Sienkiewicz, jr., Livingston.

Second team: Lily Brand, so., Billings Central; Sierra Branstetter, sr., Laurel; Tristen Clack, jr., Lone Peak; Stella Davis, jr., Livingston; Hailey Euell, jr., Billings Central; Kadee Grammar, sr., Laurel; Haylee Harshbarger, fr., Livingston; Gabby Stock, sr., Billings Central; Lily Weimer, so., Livingston; Gracey Willis, sr., Laurel; Carly Wilson, jr., Lone Peak.

Honorable mention: Anna Cole, jr., Laurel; Ava DeBourg, jr., Billings Central; Jessica Worthen, so., Livingston; Josie Wilcynski, so., Lone Peak.

