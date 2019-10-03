Girls

BILLINGS CENTRAL 8, LIVINGSTON 0

Billings Central;4;4;—;8
Livingston;0;0;—;0

CEN — Solei Elletson (Unassisted)

CEN — Morgan Ferestad (Zoie Althoff)

CEN — Alexa Hanser (Unassisted)

CEN — Solei Elletson (Unassisted)

CEN — Solei Elletson (Alivia Powers)

CEN — Zoie Althoff (Kate Strike)

CEN — Sophia Bohl (Kellan Wahl)

CEN — Solei Elletson (Unassisted)

