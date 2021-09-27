GIRLS

Standings Through Sept. 25

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings West7-0-2 23 
Bozeman Gallatin 6-0-3 21 
Billings Senior 5-3-1 16 
Billings Skyview 5-3-1 16 
Bozeman 4-4-1 13 
Great Falls CMR 2-7-0 
Belgrade 2-7-0 
Great Falls 1-8-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Helena 8-0-1 25 
Missoula Hellgate 6-1-1 19 
Helena Capital 5-4-0 15 
Missoula Sentinel 5-3-0 15 
Kalispell Glacier 4-4-0 12 
Missoula Big Sky 3-5-0 
Kalispell Flathead 1-6-0 
Butte 0-9-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 4-0-0 8-0-0 
Columbia Falls 3-1-0 6-2-0 
Bigfork 2-2-0 5-3-0 
Polson 1-3-0 3-4-1 
Libby 0-4-0 0-8-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Stevensville 4-0-0 7-1-0 
Hamilton 2-1-1 4-3-1 
Missoula Loyola 1-2-1 3-4-1 
Corvallis 1-2-1 1-6-1 
Frenchtown 0-3-1 0-7-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 4-0-0 8-0-0 
Laurel 4-1-0 8-1-0 
Livingston 1-2-0 2-4-1 
Lone Peak 1-4-0 2-7-0 
Lockwood 0-3-0 0-7-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

