GIRLS

Standings Through Oct. 9

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings West 11-0-2 35 
Bozeman Gallatin 9-1-3 30 
Billings Senior 8-3-2 26 
Bozeman 7-4-2 23 
Billings Skyview 6-5-2 20 
Great Falls CMR 2-11-0 
Belgrade 2-11-0 
Great Falls 1-11-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Helena 10-0-2 32 
Missoula Hellgate 10-1-1 31 
Missoula Sentinel 7-3-2 23 
Helena Capital 6-5-1 19 
Kalispell Glacier 5-6-1 16 
Missoula Big Sky 3-8-1 10 
Kalispell Flathead 2-8-2 
Butte 0-12-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 8-0-0 12-0-0 
Columbia Falls6-2-0 9-3-0 
Bigfork 3-4-1 6-5-1 
Polson 2-5-1 4-6-2 
Libby 0-8-0 0-12-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Stevensville 6-1-1 9-2-1 
Hamilton 4-1-3 6-3-3 
Missoula Loyola 2-4-2 4-6-2 
Corvallis 1-3-4 1-7-4 
Frenchtown 0-4-4 0-8-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 7-1-0 11-1-0 
Laurel 7-1-0 11-1-0 
Livingston 4-4-0 5-6-1 
Lone Peak 1-6-0 2-9-0 
Lockwood 0-7-0 0-11-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

Tags

Load comments