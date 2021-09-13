GIRLS

Standings Through Sept. 11

North A

 W-L-TOverall
Whitefish 2-0 5-0 
Columbia Falls 1-0 4-1 
Bigfork 0-1 3-2 
Polson 0-1 2-2-1 
Libby 0-1 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 W-L-TOverall
Missoula Loyola 0-0-1 2-2-1 
Hamilton 0-0-1 2-2-1 
Corvallis 0-0-1 0-4-1 
 Frenchtown0-0-1 0-3-1 
Stevensville 0-0-0 3-1-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel 3-0 7-0 
Billings Central 1-0 5-0 
Livingston 0-1 1-2-1 
Lockwood 0-1 0-5 
Lone Peak 0-2 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

Tags

Load comments