LAUREL 8, LIVINGSTON 0

Livingston;0;0;—;0
Laurel;3;5;—;8

LAU — Mya Maack (Morgan Maack)

LAU — Morgan Maack (Sammi Spitzer)

LAU — Mya Maack (Sierra Branstetter)

LAU — Morgan Maack 

LAU — Kadee Grammar (Morgan Maack)

LAU — Mya Maack (Morgan Maack)

LAU — Kadee Grammar (Maeson Cotter)

LAU — Kadee Grammar (Maeson Cotter)

BILLINGS WEST 2, BILLINGS SENIOR 1

Billings West;1;1;—;2
Billings Senior;0;1;—;1

WST — Emma Lensing (Avery Kimmel)

WST — Jillian Hust 

SEN — Cameron Leo (Laura Zimmer)

