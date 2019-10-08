LAUREL 8, LIVINGSTON 0
|Livingston;0;0;—;0
|Laurel;3;5;—;8
LAU — Mya Maack (Morgan Maack)
LAU — Morgan Maack (Sammi Spitzer)
LAU — Mya Maack (Sierra Branstetter)
LAU — Morgan Maack
LAU — Kadee Grammar (Morgan Maack)
LAU — Mya Maack (Morgan Maack)
LAU — Kadee Grammar (Maeson Cotter)
LAU — Kadee Grammar (Maeson Cotter)
BILLINGS WEST 2, BILLINGS SENIOR 1
|Billings West;1;1;—;2
|Billings Senior;0;1;—;1
WST — Emma Lensing (Avery Kimmel)
WST — Jillian Hust
SEN — Cameron Leo (Laura Zimmer)
