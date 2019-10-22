MISSOULA HELLGATE 5, HELENA CAPITAL 0
|Helena Capital;0;0;—;0
|Missoula Hellgate;4;1;—;5
HGT — Ashley Young (Maggie Gibbons)
HGT — Lucia Baker (Clara Tallent)
HGT — Maggie Gibbons (Clara Tallent)
HGT — Sierra Tai-Brownlee (Maggie Gibbons)
HGT — Lucia Baker (Clara Tallent)
Shots: Missoula Hellgate 13, Helena Capital 3. Saves: Missoula Hellgate 3 (Sophie Pierce), Helena Capital 8 (Julia Young)
BILLINGS WEST 1, BELGRADE 0
|Belgrade;0;0;—;0
|Billings West;1;0;—;1
WST — Sophie Sievertsen (Maddie Munguia)
Shots: Billings West 0, Belgrade 0. Saves: Billings West 0, Belgrade 0
MISSOULA SENTINEL 3, MISSOULA BIG SKY 1
|Missoula Sentinel;2;1;—;3
|Missoula Big Sky;1;0;—;1
SENT — Aisley Allen
MBS — Hannah Santamaria (Gianna Migliaccio)
SENT — Kat Colyer
SENT — Not listed.
