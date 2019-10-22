MISSOULA HELLGATE 5, HELENA CAPITAL 0

Helena Capital;0;0;—;0
Missoula Hellgate;4;1;—;5

HGT — Ashley Young (Maggie Gibbons)

HGT — Lucia Baker (Clara Tallent)

HGT — Maggie Gibbons (Clara Tallent)

HGT — Sierra Tai-Brownlee (Maggie Gibbons)

HGT — Lucia Baker (Clara Tallent)

Shots: Missoula Hellgate 13, Helena Capital 3. Saves: Missoula Hellgate 3 (Sophie Pierce), Helena Capital 8 (Julia Young)

BILLINGS WEST 1, BELGRADE 0

Belgrade;0;0;—;0
Billings West;1;0;—;1

WST — Sophie Sievertsen (Maddie Munguia)

Shots: Billings West 0, Belgrade 0. Saves: Billings West 0, Belgrade 0

MISSOULA SENTINEL 3, MISSOULA BIG SKY 1

Missoula Sentinel;2;1;—;3
Missoula Big Sky;1;0;—;1

SENT — Aisley Allen 

MBS — Hannah Santamaria (Gianna Migliaccio)

SENT — Kat Colyer 

SENT — Not listed.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments