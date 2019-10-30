BILLINGS WEST 2, KALISPELL GLACIER 1

Billings West;2;0;—;2

Kalispell Glacier;0;1;—;1

WST — Jillian Hust (Kendell Ellis)

WST — Emma Lensing (Jillian Hust)

GLA — Kenzie Williams 

BILLINGS SKYVIEW 2, BOZEMAN 1

Bozeman;1;0;—;1

Billings Skyview;1;0;—;2

SKY — Halle Labert ()

BOZ — Addi Ekstrom (Kylee Jones)

SKY — Ashton Kelsey (Jordan Roe)

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments