Boys soccer
BILLINGS CENTRAL 4, LONE PEAK 0
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Sam Dull 2; Camden Capser 1; Mauricio Gaytan 1. Assists – Matheus Penha 2; Isaac Hanser 1; Mauricio Gaytan 1. Saves – .
GREAT FALLS 2, GREAT FALLS CMR 0
MISSOULA HELLGATE 3, KALISPELL GLACIER 1
MISSOULA HELLGATE: Goals – Beckett Arthur 2; Reggie Duce 1. Assists – Marcus Anderson 1; Reggie Duce 1; Beckett Arthur 1. Saves – .
