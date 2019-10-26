Boys

MISSOULA HELLGATE 3, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 0

Billings Skyview;0;0;—;0
Missoula Hellgate;0;0;—;3

HGT — Reggie Duce (Marcus Anderson)

HGT — Lars Thorne-Thomsen (Marcus Anderson)

HGT — Reggie Duce (Marcus Anderson)

Shots: Missoula Hellgate 0, Billings Skyview 0. Saves: Missoula Hellgate 0, Billings Skyview 0

WHITEFISH 11, BILLINGS CENTRAL 0

Billings Central;0;0;—;0
Whitefish;6;5;—;11

WFH — Sam Menicke (Brandon Mendoza)

WFH — Sam Menicke (Casey Schneider)

WFH — William Hyatt (Chase Sabin)

WFH — Sam Menicke (Gabe Menicke)

WFH — Joseph Huston (Casey Schneider)

WFH — Gabe Menicke (Marvin Kimera)

WFH — Gabe Menicke (Aaron Dicks)

WFH — Aaron Dicks (Gabe Menicke)

WFH — Ian Lacey ()

WFH — Casey Schneider ()

WFH — Casey Schneider (Darby McCarthy)

Shots: Whitefish 0, Billings Central 0. Saves: Whitefish 0, Billings Central 0

KALISPELL GLACIER 2, BILLINGS SENIOR 0

Kalispell Glacier;0;2;—;2
Billings Senior;0;0;—;0

GLA — Diego Mendoza (Zane Elliott)

GLA — Eli Mildren (Zane Elliott)

Shots: Billings Senior 0, Kalispell Glacier 0. Saves: Billings Senior 0, Kalispell Glacier 0

