Boys
MISSOULA HELLGATE 3, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 0
|Billings Skyview;0;0;—;0
|Missoula Hellgate;0;0;—;3
HGT — Reggie Duce (Marcus Anderson)
HGT — Lars Thorne-Thomsen (Marcus Anderson)
HGT — Reggie Duce (Marcus Anderson)
Shots: Missoula Hellgate 0, Billings Skyview 0. Saves: Missoula Hellgate 0, Billings Skyview 0
WHITEFISH 11, BILLINGS CENTRAL 0
|Billings Central;0;0;—;0
|Whitefish;6;5;—;11
WFH — Sam Menicke (Brandon Mendoza)
WFH — Sam Menicke (Casey Schneider)
WFH — William Hyatt (Chase Sabin)
WFH — Sam Menicke (Gabe Menicke)
WFH — Joseph Huston (Casey Schneider)
WFH — Gabe Menicke (Marvin Kimera)
WFH — Gabe Menicke (Aaron Dicks)
WFH — Aaron Dicks (Gabe Menicke)
WFH — Ian Lacey ()
WFH — Casey Schneider ()
WFH — Casey Schneider (Darby McCarthy)
Shots: Whitefish 0, Billings Central 0. Saves: Whitefish 0, Billings Central 0
KALISPELL GLACIER 2, BILLINGS SENIOR 0
|Kalispell Glacier;0;2;—;2
|Billings Senior;0;0;—;0
GLA — Diego Mendoza (Zane Elliott)
GLA — Eli Mildren (Zane Elliott)
Shots: Billings Senior 0, Kalispell Glacier 0. Saves: Billings Senior 0, Kalispell Glacier 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.