Boys soccer
Billings Senior 4, Bozeman Gallatin 0
Bozeman Gallatin 0-3: Did not score.
Billings Senior 3-0: Seth D'Ambrosia 0-2, Hadyn Koch 0-1, Simon Rolfson 2-0, Trey Draayer 2-0.
Helena Capital 3, Butte 1
Missoula Hellgate 4, Helena 1
Helena 2-1: Russell Wells 1-0.
Missoula Hellgate 4-0: Marcus Anderson 0-1, Felix Hahn 0-1, Floyd Stevens 0-1, Conor McMahon 1-0, Reggie Duce 3-0.
Missoula Loyola 1, Corvallis 0
Missoula Loyola: Will Burns 1-0.
Corvallis 1-1: Did not score.
Missoula Sentinel 6, Kalispell Flathead 0
Missoula Sentinel 1-1: Jayce Gerstle 1-2, Dawson Herzer 1-0, Hunter Chatriand 2-0, Tait Kuchenbrod 2-0.
Kalispell Flathead 1-2: Did not score.
Whitefish 2, Stevensville 0
