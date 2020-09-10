Boys soccer

Billings Senior 4, Bozeman Gallatin 0

Bozeman Gallatin 0-3: Did not score.

Billings Senior 3-0: Seth D'Ambrosia 0-2, Hadyn Koch 0-1, Simon Rolfson 2-0, Trey Draayer 2-0.

Helena Capital 3, Butte 1

Missoula Hellgate 4, Helena 1

Helena 2-1: Russell Wells 1-0.

Missoula Hellgate 4-0: Marcus Anderson 0-1, Felix Hahn 0-1, Floyd Stevens 0-1, Conor McMahon 1-0, Reggie Duce 3-0.

Missoula Loyola 1, Corvallis 0

Missoula Loyola: Will Burns 1-0.

Corvallis 1-1: Did not score. 

Missoula Sentinel 6, Kalispell Flathead 0

Missoula Sentinel 1-1: Jayce Gerstle 1-2, Dawson Herzer 1-0, Hunter Chatriand 2-0, Tait Kuchenbrod 2-0.

Kalispell Flathead 1-2: Did not score. 

Whitefish 2, Stevensville 0

