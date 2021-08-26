BILLINGS SKYVIEW 5, GREAT FALLS CMR 0

GREAT FALLS CMR: Statistics not reported. 

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Jacob Hanson 2; Tayvin Boeckel 1; Jacob Swenson 1; Taylor Moore 1. Assists – Cooper Moore 2; Taylor Moore 1. Saves – Kaleb Hammler 2; Hayden Wagner 1.

BILLINGS WEST 2, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 0

(Statistics not reported) 

BOZEMAN 5, BILLINGS SENIOR 0

(Statistics not reported) 

MISSOULA HELLGATE 10, BUTTE 1

MISSOULA HELLGATE: Goals – Lars Thorne-Thomson 3; Marcus Anderson 2; Cameron Newbold 1. Assists – Marcus Anderson 5; Cameron Newbold 2; Lars Thorne-Thomson 1.

BUTTE: Statistics not reported

MISSOULA SENTINEL 5, MISSOULA BIG SKY 1

(Statistics not reported) 

