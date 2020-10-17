Boys soccer

COLUMBIA FALLS 2, FRENCHTOWN 1

 

CORVALLIS 3, LIVINGSTON 2

LIVINGSTON: Goals – Tristan Stenseth 1.

CORVALLIS: Goals – Mason Wiggins 1.

KALISPELL GLACIER 3, BILLINGS WEST 2

BILLINGS WEST: Goals – Douglas Townsend 1; Loren Rogge 1.

KALISPELL GLACIER: Goals – Braden Nitschelm 2; Diego Mendoza 1.

MISSOULA HELLGATE 7, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 1

MISSOULA HELLGATE: Goals – Reggie Duce 3; Beckett Arthur 3; Marcus Anderson 1.

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Evan Ruff 1.

WHITEFISH 3, LONE PEAK 0

 

Tags

Load comments