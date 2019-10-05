Boys
HELENA 3, MISSOULA BIG SKY 0
|Missoula Big Sky;0;0;—;0
|Helena;2;1;—;3
HEL — ()
HEL — Josh Wilcox ()
HEL — (own goal)
LAUREL 1, BILLINGS CENTRAL 0
|Billings Central;0;0;—;0
|Laurel;1;0;—;1
LAU — Ethan Meccage ()
Shots: Laurel 0, Billings Central 0. Saves: Laurel 0, Billings Central 0
HELENA CAPITAL 6, MISSOULA SENTINEL 1
|Missoula Sentinel;0;1;—;1
|Helena Capital;3;3;—;6
CAP — Matt Wigton ()
CAP — Aidan Adamek (Ryan Quinn)
CAP — Caleb Hoxie ()
SENT — ()
CAP — Chris Meza ()
CAP — Ryan Quinn (Aidan Adamek)
CAP — Chris Meza ()
BOZEMAN 1, BILLINGS SENIOR 0
|Bozeman;0;1;—;1
|Billings Senior;0;0;—;0
BOZ — Jackson Coles (Carter Evans)
GREAT FALLS 3, BELGRADE 1
|Great Falls;1;2;—;3
|Belgrade;0;1;—;1
